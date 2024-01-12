en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Wildlife

San Diego Zoo Welcomes Baby Monkeys, Showcasing Success in Wildlife Conservation

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:59 pm EST
San Diego Zoo Welcomes Baby Monkeys, Showcasing Success in Wildlife Conservation

The San Diego Zoo is celebrating a joyous occasion as it welcomes the births of several baby monkeys. Among these new arrivals are two squirrel monkeys, a red-tailed monkey, and a DeBrazza’s monkey. These infant primates, born between late October and November, are reportedly in excellent health, displaying positive developmental signs such as strong bonding with their mothers and regular nursing.

A Thriving Primate Family

The San Diego Zoo is home to an extensive range of animal species, and its recent successful breeding of multiple monkey species further underscores its commitment to wildlife conservation. The new monkey infants, belonging to three different species, can be observed with their mothers in different exhibits throughout the zoo. These births not only bring joy to the zoo and its visitors but are also seen as a positive sign for conservation efforts and the survival of these species.

Conservation Efforts Bearing Fruit

Behind the joyous news of these births lies the San Diego Zoo’s relentless commitment to wildlife conservation. The successful breeding of various monkey species is a testament to the zoo’s efforts in maintaining biodiversity and ensuring the survival of species. It serves as a beacon of hope for other conservation efforts worldwide.

A Treat for Visitors

Visitors to the San Diego Zoo and animal enthusiasts are in for a treat as they get the chance to observe these new members of the primate family. As they grow and thrive in their habitats, these infants offer a unique insight into the fascinating world of primates, making each visit to the zoo an enriching and educational experience.

0
Wildlife
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Wildlife

See more
17 mins ago
Hong Kong Authorities Intercept Major Illegal Lobster Shipment
In a significant crackdown on smuggling activities, Hong Kong authorities have intercepted an illegal shipment containing over three tonnes of lobsters, suspected to have originated from Australia. The contraband crustaceans were reportedly en route to mainland China, coinciding with the Lunar New Year – a period when seafood demand traditionally skyrockets. This incident underscores the
Hong Kong Authorities Intercept Major Illegal Lobster Shipment
Climate Change Disrupts Monarch Butterfly Migration, Threatens Survival
4 hours ago
Climate Change Disrupts Monarch Butterfly Migration, Threatens Survival
Blue Defenders Embarks on First Marine Megafauna Expedition in Bonaire
4 hours ago
Blue Defenders Embarks on First Marine Megafauna Expedition in Bonaire
Nuzzles the Porcupine Crosses Ski Slope, Sparks Wildlife Conservation Talk
1 hour ago
Nuzzles the Porcupine Crosses Ski Slope, Sparks Wildlife Conservation Talk
Hyena Attack in Kirinyaga Leaves Four Women Injured; Community Calls for Action
2 hours ago
Hyena Attack in Kirinyaga Leaves Four Women Injured; Community Calls for Action
Unexplained Mass Beaching of Sea Creatures along South Australian Coast
3 hours ago
Unexplained Mass Beaching of Sea Creatures along South Australian Coast
Latest Headlines
World News
US and Allies Stand Against Houthi Disruptions in Red Sea
2 mins
US and Allies Stand Against Houthi Disruptions in Red Sea
Helicopter Arrival: David Warner's Grand Entrance to Big Bash League Showdown
2 mins
Helicopter Arrival: David Warner's Grand Entrance to Big Bash League Showdown
Sydney Roosters' Terrell May: Family Over Club Loyalty?
3 mins
Sydney Roosters' Terrell May: Family Over Club Loyalty?
Sleep Disturbances in Middle Age May Trigger Cognitive Decline, Study Reveals
3 mins
Sleep Disturbances in Middle Age May Trigger Cognitive Decline, Study Reveals
San Francisco's Little Saigon Businesses Concerned Over Planned Health Center
5 mins
San Francisco's Little Saigon Businesses Concerned Over Planned Health Center
Australian Skier Injured in Deadly Californian Avalanche
6 mins
Australian Skier Injured in Deadly Californian Avalanche
Nakul Nath's Devotion to Ram Temple Sparks Political Debate
6 mins
Nakul Nath's Devotion to Ram Temple Sparks Political Debate
Behind the Money: The Unexpected Rise of Wegovy and Ozempic
10 mins
Behind the Money: The Unexpected Rise of Wegovy and Ozempic
India's Home Ministry Empowers States to Seize Assets of Unlawful Groups
10 mins
India's Home Ministry Empowers States to Seize Assets of Unlawful Groups
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
9 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
10 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
10 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
11 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
12 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
13 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
14 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
14 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
15 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app