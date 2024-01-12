Salthaven West Aids Wintering Bats with Artificial Torpor Program

At the heart of Regina, the Salthaven West Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Centre has turned to innovative measures to assist local bat populations during the frigid winter months. Under the stewardship of clinic manager Natalia Slipak, an artificial torpor program has been initiated, an endeavor that mirrors the natural hibernation of bats during winter.

Emulating Nature’s Blueprint

During hibernation, bats enter a state of torpor, a survival technique wherein they conserve energy by significantly reducing their metabolic rates. This is a critical process as bats found grounded or outside during winter are unable to survive the harsh cold and scarcity of food, their diet predominantly comprising insects. Salthaven West’s program seeks to emulate these natural hibernation conditions in a controlled environment, maintaining specific temperature and humidity levels conducive to a bat’s well-being.

Caring for the Winged Inhabitants

Currently, the center shelters 27 Big Brown Bats, with 14 placed in artificial torpor and the remaining 13 awaiting to reach the apt weight of over 18 grams to go into hibernation. These bats are monitored on a monthly basis to ensure their health is not compromised and that they maintain the appropriate weight. To provide optimal care, Salthaven West is collaborating with local bat experts and other rehabilitation centers. A unique diet of mealworms, crickets, and a specially concocted soft food blend forms the bat’s food regime.

Preservation & Release

The ultimate objective is to minimize human interaction and feeding during winter, thereby replicating natural behavior as closely as possible. Bats are crucial cogs in the ecological wheel, consuming up to 1,000 insects per hour and thereby controlling insect populations. Once temperatures rise and insect numbers are plentiful, these bats will be released back into the wild. The center encourages the public to get in touch with Salthaven West if they encounter bats in distress during winter.