Reviving History: Plan to Reintroduce Indian Bison in Nagarjunasagar Srisailam Tiger Reserve

In a notable move aimed at biodiversity conservation, the Andhra Pradesh Forest Department is considering the reintroduction of the Indian bison, also known as gaur, into the Nagarjunasagar Srisailam Tiger Reserve (NSTR). Shanti Priya Pandey, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Wildlife (APCCF, WL), highlighted the initiative's goal to transfer a select group from regions where the species currently thrives within the state.

Exploring New Habitats for the Indian Bison

The initiative involves a meticulous feasibility study in collaboration with the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) to assess the potential for reintroducing approximately 25 to 30 Indian bison to NSTR from their 'founder population' in Papikonda National Park, located in Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) and Eluru districts. The decision to proceed will hinge on the study's findings, underlining the project's commitment to informed and sustainable wildlife management.

Historical Significance and Population Mapping

NSTR boasts a rich history of hosting Indian bison, a legacy the Forest Department seeks to revive. The region's suitability for the species, coupled with a three-month mapping study across various forest divisions, including Eluru, Rampachodavaram, Chintur, Paderu, and Chintapalli, estimated the Indian bison population at 375. This groundwork lays a solid foundation for the reintroduction efforts, ensuring that the move is backed by comprehensive data and research.

Conservation and Biodiversity Enhancement

The proposed reintroduction of Indian bison to NSTR represents a significant step towards enriching India's biodiversity and enhancing the ecological balance within the tiger reserve. By reintroducing a species that was once a part of the reserve's natural heritage, the initiative not only aims to bolster the bison population but also to contribute to the overall health and diversity of the ecosystem. The project's progress and outcomes are eagerly anticipated, with the potential to serve as a benchmark for similar conservation efforts across the country.

The reintroduction of Indian bison into NSTR is more than just a conservation effort; it is a testament to the Forest Department's dedication to restoring India's rich biodiversity. As the feasibility study unfolds, the project stands as a beacon of hope for the resurgence of species in their historical habitats, promising a brighter future for India's wildlife and natural landscapes.