en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Wildlife

Retired Welsh Postman Discovers Nightly Mouse Maid in His Shed

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 9:46 pm EST
Retired Welsh Postman Discovers Nightly Mouse Maid in His Shed

In a quaint corner of Builth Wells, Powys, Wales, a retired postman, Rodney Holbrook, stumbled upon an intriguing mystery. His garden shed, typically cluttered with incongruous items, was being mysteriously tidied up, as if by an unseen hand. To unravel this enigma, Holbrook installed a night vision camera, setting the stage for an unexpected revelation.

A Nocturnal Cleaner Unveiled

The camera unmasked the unlikely janitor – a small, diligent mouse. This petite creature, fondly named ‘Welsh Tidy Mouse’ by Holbrook, was captured on video busily organizing the shed under the cover of darkness. From food to clothes pegs, corks, nuts, and bolts, the mouse was seen tidying away a diverse array of items, almost with a human-like zeal for cleanliness.

Uncovering a Pattern

For around two months, Holbrook observed the mouse’s nightly endeavors, marveling at its industrious nature and the unusual items it chose to tidy away. Interestingly, this was not Holbrook’s first encounter with such an organized rodent. A similar incident occurred in Bristol in 2019, suggesting a pattern in rodent behaviour that extends beyond isolated instances.

Implications and Insights

This heartwarming tale underlines the surprising behaviours that animals can exhibit, often mirroring human-like activities. Holbrook’s story has not only caught the attention of media outlets like 9News but also offers a fascinating glimpse into the intersection of wildlife and human environments. As the world continues to urbanize, such intriguing tales of animal adaptability and intelligence will only grow in relevance and fascination.

0
Wildlife
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Wildlife

See more
17 mins ago
Unveiling the Mystery: Why Did Gigantopithecus blacki, The Largest Ape Ever, Go Extinct?
In an attempt to unravel the mysteries of the prehistoric world, a new study unveils the reasons behind the extinction of Gigantopithecus blacki, one of the largest apes to have roamed the Earth. The study unveils the compelling tale of this enormous creature which once thrived in the karst plains of what is now the
Unveiling the Mystery: Why Did Gigantopithecus blacki, The Largest Ape Ever, Go Extinct?
Jaguar Caught on Camera in U.S. for the First Time: A Significant Step for Conservation
2 hours ago
Jaguar Caught on Camera in U.S. for the First Time: A Significant Step for Conservation
Human Activities Drive Unprecedented Bird Extinctions, Study Reveals
2 hours ago
Human Activities Drive Unprecedented Bird Extinctions, Study Reveals
Gigantopithecus Blacki: A Tale of Extinction and Environmental Adaptation
50 mins ago
Gigantopithecus Blacki: A Tale of Extinction and Environmental Adaptation
San Diego Zoo Launches Genome Sequencing Study to Combat Koala Retrovirus
54 mins ago
San Diego Zoo Launches Genome Sequencing Study to Combat Koala Retrovirus
Major Industrial Fire in Waterston, Milford Haven: Firefighters From Six Stations Respond
1 hour ago
Major Industrial Fire in Waterston, Milford Haven: Firefighters From Six Stations Respond
Latest Headlines
World News
Pakistan’s Supreme Court Upholds Death Penalty for Former Military Ruler Pervez Musharraf
2 mins
Pakistan’s Supreme Court Upholds Death Penalty for Former Military Ruler Pervez Musharraf
South Africa to Challenge Israel at ICJ Over Gaza Genocide Claims
3 mins
South Africa to Challenge Israel at ICJ Over Gaza Genocide Claims
German Police's Use of 'Southerner' Tag Criticized as Unconstitutional Racial Profiling
3 mins
German Police's Use of 'Southerner' Tag Criticized as Unconstitutional Racial Profiling
Adidas' Super Shoes Get Super Pricey: Adizero Adios Pro Evo 1 Now at £450
4 mins
Adidas' Super Shoes Get Super Pricey: Adizero Adios Pro Evo 1 Now at £450
Hunter Biden's Surprise Appearance at House Hearing Sparks Chaos
4 mins
Hunter Biden's Surprise Appearance at House Hearing Sparks Chaos
President Ramaphosa Confident about South Africa's Genocide Case Against Israel at ICJ
5 mins
President Ramaphosa Confident about South Africa's Genocide Case Against Israel at ICJ
The Unfolding Crisis in Venezuela: 69% Population Living in Poverty
6 mins
The Unfolding Crisis in Venezuela: 69% Population Living in Poverty
Global Study Unveils High Usage of Non-prescription Weight Loss Products Among Adolescents
6 mins
Global Study Unveils High Usage of Non-prescription Weight Loss Products Among Adolescents
UK Government to Rectify Post Office Scandal with New Legislation
7 mins
UK Government to Rectify Post Office Scandal with New Legislation
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
4 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
4 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
6 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
8 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
8 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
8 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
8 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
8 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU
8 hours
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app