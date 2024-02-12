Race Against Time: Saving the Guanaco from Extinction

Time is running out for the guanaco, a species that once roamed South America in vast numbers. Today, their survival hangs in the balance, and the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) is leading the charge to save them.

A Call to Action

In a world where wildlife populations are declining at an alarming rate, the WCS is advocating for the guanaco to be listed on Appendix II of the Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals (CMS). This move would encourage cross-border collaboration for the conservation of the guanaco and its habitat.

John Robinson, Executive Vice President of Global Conservation at WCS, explains the urgency: "The guanaco population has seen a steep decline over the past two centuries. Many remaining populations are threatened, and we need international action to protect this migratory species from overexploitation."

The Importance of the Guanaco

The guanaco, scientifically known as Lama guanicoe, is not just another species on the verge of extinction. Its migratory movements are crucial for its survival and for the ecosystems it inhabits. By creating a network of large, interconnected protected areas, we can help preserve grassland biodiversity and facilitate species adaptation.

"The guanaco is an integral part of the South American grasslands," says Marcela Uhart, Director of the WCS Argentina Program. "Their movements help maintain the health and productivity of these ecosystems. The loss of the guanaco would have far-reaching consequences for the region's biodiversity."

The Road to Recovery

To ensure the guanaco's survival, WCS is working closely with governments and partners in the range countries. The vote to include the guanaco in Appendix II of the CMS will take place on February 17th. If successful, it would be a significant step towards protecting this species and its habitat.

"We are hopeful that the guanaco will receive the protection it so desperately needs," says Robinson. "By working together, we can create a sustainable future for this iconic species and the ecosystems it calls home."

As we stand on the precipice of change, the fate of the guanaco hangs in the balance. With the WCS leading the charge, the hope for a brighter future for this species burns brighter than ever. The time for action is now.

