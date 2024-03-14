Python Farming: A Climate Resilient Solution to Global Food Insecurity

They're scaly, fork-tongued, and can measure upwards of 20 feet long. Pythons may also be one of the most Earth-friendly meats to farm on the planet. A group of researchers studied two large python species over 12 months on farms in Thailand and Vietnam — where snake meat is considered a delicacy — and found that they were more efficient to raise than other livestock. Their research suggests that python farming could offer a solution to rising food insecurity around the globe, exacerbated by climate change.

Efficient and Sustainable Protein Source

The researchers, who studied more than 4,600 pythons, found that both Burmese and reticulated pythons grew rapidly in their first year of life, requiring less food in terms of feed conversion than other farmed products, including chicken, beef, pork, salmon, and even crickets. These findings highlight pythons as a potential high-quality, resilient protein source for areas like Africa, where food insecurity is a growing problem due to climate disasters outpacing innovation in farming techniques.

Minimal Resource Requirement

Pythons require significantly less water and food compared to traditional livestock. They can live off the dew that forms on their scales and can fast for long periods without losing much body mass, which implies reduced labor for feeding. This aspect, combined with their heat tolerance and resilience to food shortages, positions pythons as an almost ideal source of protein in a future where climate change is expected to lead to more extreme weather and environmental shocks.

Potential Challenges and Conservation Benefits

While python meat might not become a staple in Western diets soon due to cultural perceptions, its farming presents a viable climate solution in other parts of the world. Moreover, commercial snake farming could potentially offer local communities a financial incentive to conserve wild populations and their habitats. Despite concerns about the illegal harvesting of wild populations, the low barriers to entry compared to lab-grown meat and the lack of need for genetic engineering make python farming an attractive option for sustainable protein production.

As we grapple with the challenges posed by climate change and food insecurity, innovative solutions like python farming offer a glimpse into the future of sustainable food production. While it may not be the silver bullet, it represents a step towards a more resilient and eco-friendly food system. The journey into the acceptance and widespread adoption of such unconventional protein sources will be fascinating to watch, as it unfolds against the backdrop of our evolving relationship with the planet and its resources.