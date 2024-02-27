Pocatello Hosts PAWS Course for Safer Hiking with Dogs: Wildlife and Pet Safety Education

Outdoor enthusiasts in Pocatello are gearing up for an informative morning at the Southeast Region Fish and Game office this Saturday. The Pets and Wildlife Safety (PAWS) course, a collaboration between Idaho Fish and Game and Companion Canines of Pocatello, promises to equip participants with the knowledge and skills necessary for safe and responsible hiking with dogs. Covering essential topics like trail etiquette, wildlife encounters, and how to free dogs from traps, the course is set to run from 9 a.m. to noon, emphasizing hands-on training for a safer outdoor experience.

Comprehensive Training for Dog Owners

The PAWS course is designed to address the challenges and hazards that dog owners might face while exploring nature with their furry companions. Attendees will learn practical skills such as removing dogs from potentially dangerous traps and understanding the nuances of trail etiquette to minimize disturbances to wildlife and other hikers. The collaborative effort seeks to foster a community of informed hikers, promoting coexistence with the natural environment.

Enhancing Safety and Enjoyment on the Trail

With a focus on reducing wildlife conflicts and ensuring the safety of pets and hikers alike, the course will delve into strategies for avoiding encounters with aggressive or protective wildlife, especially during the more sensitive spring and summer months. Drawing from resources like Wildlife Illinois, the curriculum includes guidance on keeping dogs leashed and how to responsibly enjoy shared outdoor spaces. The goal is to empower dog owners with the knowledge to make their outdoor adventures both enjoyable and safe for everyone involved.

Registration Details and Course Impact

Interested individuals are encouraged to register for the PAWS course by contacting the Southeast Region Fish and Game office. With a nominal participation fee of $8, the organizers aim to make this valuable training accessible to all. However, it's important to note that the course is designed for people only, and attendees are reminded to leave their pets at home. By preparing dog owners for the realities of hiking in wildlife-rich areas, the PAWS course is expected to make a significant impact on the safety and enjoyment of outdoor activities in the region.

As the community looks forward to a safer hiking season, the PAWS course stands as a testament to the proactive measures being taken to ensure harmonious interactions between pets, their owners, and wildlife. Through education and hands-on training, Idaho Fish and Game, in partnership with Companion Canines of Pocatello, is setting a precedent for responsible outdoor recreation.