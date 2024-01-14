en English
Wildlife

Phlox Paniculata ‘Jeana’ Named Plant of the Year: A Reflection of Growing Gardening Trends

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 5:24 am EST
The Perennial Plant Association, a globally recognized organization in the field of horticulture, has announced Phlox paniculata ‘Jeana’ as the Plant of the Year. A naturally occurring hybrid discovered in Tennessee, ‘Jeana’ is celebrated for its delightful lavender-pink blooms and, importantly, its attraction to pollinators such as hummingbirds and Eastern Tiger Swallowtails. Its hardiness to zone 3 makes it a popular choice among environmentally conscious gardeners.

A Shift Towards Wildlife Habitat Gardening

The selection of Phlox paniculata ‘Jeana’ shines a spotlight on a broader, growing trend in horticulture: creating gardens that serve as habitats beneficial to wildlife. This movement, which has been gathering pace, encourages gardeners to let leaves decompose in their yards, a practice that supports species survival through the winter months.

Organizations such as the Audubon Society, Native Plant Trust, and Homegrown National Park are leading advocates for these practices. Their efforts dovetail with the goals of initiatives like Pollinator Pathways and programs that certify wildlife habitats, underscoring the shift in gardening philosophy.

Interest in Varied Fruit Trees

Parallel to the drive towards wildlife-friendly gardening is a rising interest in growing a diverse range of fruit trees. More and more gardeners are planting native species such as pawpaw and persimmons, and even venturing into growing figs, which are achievable to cultivate in regions like Maine with appropriate winter care.

Increasing Participation in Habitat Improvement

The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society reports an uptick in gardeners’ involvement in habitat improvement organizations, reflecting the burgeoning commitment to sustainable gardening practices. However, as gardeners engage more deeply in these efforts, they also face the uncontrollable trend of extreme weather and its potential impacts on their gardens. This reality underscores the need for adaptability and resilience within the gardening community.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

