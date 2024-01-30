PHIDEX 2024: Showcasing Philippines as a Premier Diving Destination and Biodiversity Hub

The Philippine International Dive Expo (PHIDEX), the largest gathering of the diving community, is ready to make a splash from February 23 to 25, 2024, at the World Trade Center in Pasay City. Organized by the Department of Tourism (DOT), the event is a key component of the country’s strategy to enhance its diving portfolio and flaunt the Philippines' rich marine biodiversity.

A Dive into Biodiversity

The Philippines, listed among the 18 mega biodiverse nations globally, houses an array of marine species across its 7,600+ islands. DOT Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco has encouraged both local and international enthusiasts to explore the underwater marvels the country has to offer through PHIDEX.

Accolades and Endorsements

The expo follows the Philippines' recent recognition at the World Travel Awards, where it was named as the World's Leading Dive Destination and Asia's Leading Dive Destination for an impressive fifth consecutive year. These accolades underscore the country's successful attempts to conserve and promote the dive industry in collaboration with local governments, the private sector, and diving communities.

Collaboration for the Ocean Community

The fourth edition of PHIDEX, themed 'Heart of Asia's Diving: Collaboration for the Ocean Community', is geared towards reinforcing the Philippines' standing as a top-notch diving destination. The DOT has joined forces with Underwater 360, the organizer of the Asia Dive Expo (ADEX), to manage the exhibition portion of the event.

The expo is expected to attract over 100 exhibitors, including marine conservation associations, dive resorts, dive shops, training agencies, insurance companies, equipment manufacturers, and National Tourism Organizations. This diverse group of participants underscores the breadth and depth of the diving industry in the Philippines.