en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Wildlife

One in Six Bird Species Driven to Extinction: A Call to Conservation

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:00 pm EST
One in Six Bird Species Driven to Extinction: A Call to Conservation

In a startling revelation, a recent study published in Nature Communications has laid bare a cataclysmic reality: an estimated 1300 to 1500 bird species, roughly one in six of all feathered beings, have been driven to extinction since the Late Pleistocene epoch. This grim tally encompasses both recorded extinctions and those inferred from the fossil record’s completeness. The research further underlines that a staggering 55% of these extinctions remain undiscovered or have left no discernible trace in the fossil records.

Extinctions: A Pacific Predicament

The study unveils that the Pacific region has borne the brunt of this avian apocalypse, accounting for a staggering 61% of total bird extinctions. The reasons behind this regional concentration remain a topic of ongoing research, but the Pacific’s unique geographical and ecological features undoubtedly play a role.

Human Activities: The Culprits Behind the Crisis

Human activities, from hunting and habitat destruction to the introduction of invasive species and land use changes, have emerged as the primary perpetrators of these extinctions. This damning indictment of human interference paints a bleak picture of our relationship with the natural world. The research underscores the need for immediate action to mitigate the devastating and potentially irreversible impacts of these activities on bird species diversity.

An Unprecedented Wave of Bird Extinctions

Perhaps the most chilling aspect of the study is its revelation of an intense wave of bird extinctions around 1300 CE. This period witnessed what is possibly the largest human-driven vertebrate extinction event in history, with extinction rates soaring to 80-60-95 times higher than the natural background rate. This dark chapter in our planet’s history serves as a stark reminder of the destructive power of unchecked human activity.

As we grapple with the alarming findings of this study, we must also confront the ecological and evolutionary consequences of these extinctions. The loss of these bird species disrupts pollination, undermines ecological harmony, and threatens the delicate balance of our planet’s biodiversity. It’s a wake-up call that demands we rethink our relationship with nature, placing conservation and sustainability at the heart of our actions.

0
Wildlife
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Wildlife

See more
22 mins ago
Hubei Wetlands: Winter Haven for 'Living Fossil' Chinese Mergansers
The wetlands of Jingmen City, nestled in the heart of China’s Hubei Province, have transformed into a crucial winter sanctuary for a thriving population of over 500 Chinese mergansers, or scaly-sided mergansers. This rare and protected species, which has a remarkable evolutionary history spanning over 10 million years, is often referred to as a ‘living
Hubei Wetlands: Winter Haven for 'Living Fossil' Chinese Mergansers
Human Activities Responsible for 1 in 8 Bird Species Extinction Worldwide, Study Reveals
2 hours ago
Human Activities Responsible for 1 in 8 Bird Species Extinction Worldwide, Study Reveals
Nigeria Strikes a Blow to Wildlife Traffickers: Destroys $11.2M Worth of Elephant Tusks
2 hours ago
Nigeria Strikes a Blow to Wildlife Traffickers: Destroys $11.2M Worth of Elephant Tusks
Swarovski Optik Debuts High-Tech Bird-Watching Tool at CES 2024
44 mins ago
Swarovski Optik Debuts High-Tech Bird-Watching Tool at CES 2024
Tasmanian Devil Decline Triggers Genetic Ripple Effect in Spotted-Tailed Quolls
1 hour ago
Tasmanian Devil Decline Triggers Genetic Ripple Effect in Spotted-Tailed Quolls
Fatal Accident during Electric Vehicle Trial Run in Haridwar’s Rajaji Tiger Reserve
1 hour ago
Fatal Accident during Electric Vehicle Trial Run in Haridwar’s Rajaji Tiger Reserve
Latest Headlines
World News
Alyssa Healy Leads Australia's Strong Powerplay in Deciding T20I Match Against India
44 seconds
Alyssa Healy Leads Australia's Strong Powerplay in Deciding T20I Match Against India
Gabriel Attal: France's Rising Political Star as 2024 Approaches
54 seconds
Gabriel Attal: France's Rising Political Star as 2024 Approaches
Mexican President Invites Non-Ratified Prosecutor to Join Government
1 min
Mexican President Invites Non-Ratified Prosecutor to Join Government
Sanjay Raut States 'No Differences Over Seat Sharing' Following INDIA Bloc Meeting in Delhi
2 mins
Sanjay Raut States 'No Differences Over Seat Sharing' Following INDIA Bloc Meeting in Delhi
Indian Startup Ultrahuman Enters Smart Home Market with New Environmental Monitoring Device
2 mins
Indian Startup Ultrahuman Enters Smart Home Market with New Environmental Monitoring Device
Ugandans Called to Protect Personal Data Amidst a Wave of National Updates
4 mins
Ugandans Called to Protect Personal Data Amidst a Wave of National Updates
Late Brigadier General David Kaboyo's Family Battles Land Grab in Uganda
5 mins
Late Brigadier General David Kaboyo's Family Battles Land Grab in Uganda
Gabriel Attal: France's Youngest-Ever Prime Minister Appointed by President Macron
5 mins
Gabriel Attal: France's Youngest-Ever Prime Minister Appointed by President Macron
Joel Ssenyonyi: Nakawa West MP Assumes Leadership of Opposition in Ugandan Parliament
6 mins
Joel Ssenyonyi: Nakawa West MP Assumes Leadership of Opposition in Ugandan Parliament
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
29 mins
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
59 mins
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
2 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
2 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
3 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
3 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
3 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
3 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
3 hours
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app