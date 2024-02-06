Oliver Ridley Turtles Return: Forest Minister Visits Nesting Site at Tannirbhavi Beach

In an unprecedented event, Eshwar Khandre, the Minister for Forests, Environment and Ecology, made a significant visit to the nesting site of the Oliver Ridley turtles at Tannirbhavi beach in Mangaluru. This marks a monumental moment as the turtles have returned to the beach for nesting after an absence of nearly four decades.

Advertisment

Revival of the Ridley Turtles

During his two-day tour of Dakshina Kannada, Minister Khandre stayed at a nearby forest guest house. Following a detailed briefing by officials, he ventured to see the nesting site. The Forest Department personnel had discovered this nesting place on December 31, 2023, which housed a staggering count of 115 eggs laid by the turtles.

To prevent any potential damage by tidal waves, these eggs were judiciously relocated to a safer spot a few metres away. The minister lauded the efforts of the department, marking this as a significant step towards the conservation of the endangered species.

Advertisment

Reward for Local Heroes

In a heartening gesture, the minister awarded a cash reward of 5,000 to local fishermen Anand Kotian and Vasu Kotian. These unsung heroes recognized the importance of safeguarding the nesting site and their efforts were instrumental in its identification.

Conservation Efforts Amplified

Deputy Conservator of Forest Anthony S. Mariyappa reported that 11 nesting points have been secured at Sasihiltu beach. In furtherance of the conservation efforts, a collaborative initiative involving five teams of forest personnel and fishermen has been established. This initiative will monitor and protect the turtles along the 45 km coastline of Mangaluru, serving as guardians for these ancient mariners of the sea.