Newfoundland’s Moose Crisis: Hunters Confront Dwindling Populations

In the vast stretches of Newfoundland’s wilderness, a crisis is quietly unfolding. Hunters, both seasoned and newcomers, are finding the once plentiful moose population dwindling, particularly in Moose Management Area (MMA) 29 on the Bonavista Peninsula. The situation is alarming enough that veteran hunter Lee Tremblett has taken to cautioning fellow hunters against applying for a moose license in the area.

The Fading Echo of the Moose Call

Despite the provincial government’s estimation of a healthy 120,000-strong moose population, the hunters’ experiences tell a different story. Over the past 15 years, both moose sightings and successful hunts have seen a significant decrease. Even MMAs like 35 and 33, which boasted a 32.5% success rate in 2021, are not immune to this downward trend. As a result, hunters are having to invest more time and resources just to harvest an animal, with some seriously considering hanging up their hunting gear for good.

Tremblett: The Persistent Hunter

Lee Tremblett, a commercial fisherman and avid hunter, is one of those persevering despite the odds. He continues his hunting endeavors amidst adverse weather conditions and changing times where cell phones and electronic callers have simplified hunting. However, even he acknowledges the changes in hunting courses that no longer include practical shooting training, resulting in more wounded and unrecovered animals.

Poaching: A Dying Trend

Interestingly, poaching, once a common occurrence in MMA 29, has seen a decrease over the past decade. This decline is not due to stricter enforcement but rather the sheer difficulty in locating moose. This paints a grim picture of the extent of the moose population decline.

The debate over the number of licenses issued, especially the 750 for the Bonavista Peninsula, is causing a rift among hunters. Some argue for a reduction in licenses to mirror the declining moose population, a possible solution that might aid in the conservation of these majestic animals.