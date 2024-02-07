New Species of Tree Frog Discovered on Australia's Kangaroo Island

In a notable stride for biodiversity, researchers in Australia have unveiled a new species of tree frog on Kangaroo Island. This species, initially mistaken for the brown tree frog due to its color variability, has been identified through extensive DNA analysis, audio recordings, and data collection from various tree frogs across southern Australia. The team has named the newcomer Litoria sibilus, also known as the Kangaroo Island tree frog.

New Species Distinct in Appearance and Sound

The Kangaroo Island tree frog is characterized by its medium size, approximately 1.7 inches in length, a squat body, smooth skin, gold eyes, and coppery pink long and slender legs. Its whistle-like call, which has inspired its Latin name 'sibilus', meaning 'whistle or hiss', further sets it apart from other species. This distinctive call, combined with the frog's unique physical attributes, has provided a clear differentiation from the brown tree frog species commonly encountered in southern Australia.

An Island of Biodiversity

The Kangaroo Island tree frog makes its home in a variety of habitats, including forests, heathlands, and disturbed agricultural land, demonstrating a preference for rural areas. This discovery is significant due to the frog's genetic divergence from other tree frogs, which the research team has estimated to be at least 6%. This finding underscores the richness of biodiversity on Kangaroo Island, Australia's third-largest island, located about 800 miles southwest of Sydney.

Significance of the Discovery

The research team, comprising Tom Parkin, Jodi Rowley, Jessica Elliott-Tate, Michael Mahony, Joanna Sumner, Jane Melville, and Stephen Donnellan, published their findings in the peer-reviewed journal Zootaxa on February 2. This discovery is a reminder of the ever-evolving tapestry of life on Earth, with new species waiting to be discovered, even in places that seem familiar. In the face of accelerating biodiversity loss, the identification of the Kangaroo Island tree frog Litoria sibilus is not only a scientific achievement but a beacon of hope for conservation efforts worldwide.