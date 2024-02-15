New By-Law Proposed: No More Pigeon Feeding in Newtownards' Conway Square

In the heart of Newtownards, County Down, the Ards and North Down Borough Council is contemplating a pivotal decision that could redefine the town's relationship with its avian inhabitants. A new by-law, aimed at banning the feeding of pigeons in Conway Square, is on the table, with potential fines of up to £500 for violators. This proposal comes in response to mounting concerns about public health, outdoor dining, and pigeon-related problems in the area.

A Shift in perspectives: From Feathers to Fines

The council's decision mirrors similar regulations in Trafalgar Square, London, indicating a broader trend towards stricter bird feeding laws. The proposal, backed by all council parties except one, will be presented for ratification at the upcoming council meeting. This development underscores the complex interplay between humans and wildlife in urban spaces, and the need for responsible practices.

The Legal Landscape: Navigating Bird Feeding Laws

While feeding birds in gardens or public spaces is generally legal in the UK, specific local council regulations can lead to fines. Public Space Protection Orders (PSPOs) may prohibit feeding birds in certain areas to prevent health, safety, and nuisance concerns. Littering laws also apply if bird feeding results in food waste in public spaces. Specific parks or conservation areas may have their own regulations regarding bird feeding.

Responsibility and Risk: Balancing Act

Feeding birds in private gardens is not illegal, but excessive gatherings could potentially be considered anti-social behavior under the Community Protection Notice (CPN) scheme. This could lead to fines and orders to stop feeding. Responsible practices such as using appropriate food, disposing of leftovers, and maintaining hygiene are recommended to prevent the spread of diseases.