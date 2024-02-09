Moonlit Miracles: A Candlelit Hike and Owl Prowl at Rydell and Glacial Ridge Refuges

As the sun dips below the horizon on February 17, Rydell and Glacial Ridge Refuges will transform into a moonlit sanctuary for an extraordinary event. From 6 to 9 pm, visitors are invited to embark on a candlelit hike along the Golden Pond and Church Lake trails, illuminated by a constellation of luminaries and punctuated by the enchanting calls of owls.

A Dance of Shadows and Light

In the stillness of the twilight, the two refuges will come alive with a delicate dance of shadows and light. The golden glow of luminaries will guide hikers along the trails, casting a warm and inviting aura over the winter landscape. As they tread lightly on the snow-dusted paths, participants will find themselves enveloped in the tranquility of nature's nocturnal embrace.

A Symphony of Hoots and Wisdom

The real stars of the night, however, are the owls. An owl calling station will be strategically positioned along one of the trails, filling the air with the haunting calls of these elusive creatures. As the recorded sounds reverberate through the woods, the resident owls are expected to respond, providing visitors with a rare opportunity to listen to their enchanting conversations.

The event coincides with the breeding season of several local owl species, making it an ideal time to catch a glimpse of these majestic birds. To further enrich the experience, an owl education station will be set up along the trails, offering insights into the lives and habits of these nocturnal hunters.

A Journey into the Wild

The refuges' commitment to education extends beyond the owl kingdom. A black bear education table will also be present, providing valuable information about these powerful and intriguing animals. By weaving together the threads of conservation, education, and recreation, Rydell and Glacial Ridge Refuges aim to foster a deeper connection between humans and the natural world.

Throughout the event, the Visitor Center will remain open, offering a cozy retreat for attendees to warm up and enjoy complimentary refreshments. The center will serve as a beacon of hospitality, inviting visitors to share their experiences, swap stories, and forge lasting memories.

As the night draws to a close, the candles will flicker and fade, leaving behind the echoes of owl calls and the warmth of shared experiences. The candlelit hike and owl prowl event at Rydell and Glacial Ridge Refuges promises to be an unforgettable journey into the heart of nature, shedding light on the beauty, wisdom, and resilience of the wild.

For those captivated by the allure of the natural world and eager to explore the mysteries of the night, this event offers a rare and enchanting opportunity. As the owls take flight and the luminaries cast their final glow, visitors will carry with them a newfound appreciation for the delicate balance of life that exists within the refuges' embrace.