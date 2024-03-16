Montana Rancher Faces Prison for Breeding Giant Hybrid Sheep, Violating Wildlife Laws

Arthur "Jack" Schubarth, an 80-year-old rancher from Montana, has entered a guilty plea in federal court for his role in creating and selling "giant hybrid sheep," a violation of the Lacey Act, federal authorities announced. Operating through Sun River Enterprises LLC on his 215-acre alternative livestock ranch, Schubarth's nearly decade-long endeavor involved the illegal importation of endangered Marco Polo argali sheep parts from Kyrgyzstan, cloning, and the sale of these hybrids to hunting preserves.

Advertisment

Unprecedented Genetic Experimentation

To bring his vision of larger, more lucrative sheep species to fruition, Schubarth embarked on a complex genetic engineering process. He obtained Marco Polo argali sheep parts, known for their substantial size and distinctive spiraling horns, and sent the genetic material to a lab for cloning. The resulting cloned embryos were then implanted into female sheep at Schubarth Ranch, eventually birthing a pure genetic Marco Polo argali male dubbed "Montana Mountain King" or "MMK." This step was crucial for further breeding, producing hybrid animals aimed at captive hunting facilities, predominantly in Texas.

Illicit Trade and Legal Violations

Advertisment

The scheme required navigating around legal constraints, leading Schubarth and his associates to forge veterinary inspection certificates and misrepresent the legality of their animals. Additionally, Schubarth's operation didn't stop at argali sheep. He also illegally purchased genetic material from wild-hunted Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep within Montana, further compounding his legal infractions. His actions not only violated state laws but also international regulations designed to protect endangered species and the integrity of native animal populations.

Implications and Sentencing

This case underscores the lengths some individuals will go in pursuit of profit, risking the health and viability of native animal populations. Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim emphasized the audacity of Schubarth's scheme and its violation of laws meant to safeguard wildlife. With Schubarth facing up to five years in federal prison for each felony count, a fine of up to $250,000, and three years of supervised release, the case serves as a stern reminder of the consequences of undermining wildlife protection efforts. Sentencing is scheduled for July 11, marking the culmination of a saga that has drawn attention to the dark side of alternative livestock breeding.