Monarch Butterflies Under Threat: From Backyard Conservation to Citizen Science

The monarch butterfly, distinguished by its vibrant black and orange colors and white spots, is experiencing a severe population decline. Individuals like Texas writer Charlie Scudder have undertaken at-home conservation efforts in response. Scudder discovered two caterpillars in his backyard, named them Pancho and Lefty, and housed them in a mesh butterfly cage, hoping to witness their metamorphosis into adults. However, despite his efforts, both caterpillars met tragic ends; Lefty withered and died, while Pancho was consumed by fire ants.

Grassland Degradation and Monarch Decline

This personal endeavor mirrors a growing movement among butterfly enthusiasts alarmed about the monarch's survival. The degradation of historical grasslands, critical to wildlife such as the monarch butterfly and grassland birds, plays a significant role in their dwindling numbers. Warming global temperatures threaten these habitats, putting vulnerable species at risk. Conservation strategies and collaborations with stakeholders are needed to safeguard these creatures and their prairies.

The Monarch's Arduous Journey

Each year, as the seasons change, monarchs embark on a grueling 3,000-mile migration from North America to Mexico's Transvolcanic Belt. However, since the 1990s, the number of monarchs overwintering in Mexico has significantly decreased. This alarming decline has prompted individuals to raise monarch eggs and caterpillars in protected environments, releasing the adult butterflies in hopes of sustaining the species.

Monarch Citizen Science Workshop

In a bid to mitigate this crisis, the National Wildlife Federation is partnering with the CenTex Monarch Alliance to deliver a Monarch Citizen Science Workshop, part of the Monarch Stewards certification program. The workshop aims to train participants in collecting monarch-related data in the field and submitting this valuable information to organizations involved in monarch butterfly-related scientific research. Participants will learn about the Monarch Larvae Monitoring Protocol, testing for Ophryocystis elektroscirrha (OE) protozoan parasite, tagging monarchs, and collecting data on monarch sightings. The ultimate goal is to educate others about the ecological role of monarchs and the conservation actions that can be taken to aid the species. Upon completion of the workshop series, participants will be awarded a Monarch Stewards Training certification from the National Wildlife Federation.