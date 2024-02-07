Moira the Loggerhead: An Uncommon Marine Rescue Mission

Far from her habitual nesting grounds in Japan, a female loggerhead sea turtle named Moira finds herself in the limelight of unusual marine discoveries. Moira was rescued from the frigid waters off the coast of Vancouver Island, British Columbia, a region not known for its loggerhead population due to the oceanic creature's penchant for subtropical and temperate climates. The Vancouver Aquarium Marine Mammal Rescue Society, which only recalls a similar encounter once before in B.C. waters, has taken Moira under its wing.

Advertisment

Discovered in Distress

On February 4, Moira was found in Pedder Bay, near Sooke, suffering from severe hypothermia. With a core body temperature of a mere 8.4 degrees Celsius, her condition was critical. Her rescue was not a solo effort. Local marine biologist Dr. Anna Hall played an instrumental role, along with the timely permissions from Fisheries and Oceans Canada, which made the rescue possible.

Healing Hands

Advertisment

The aquarium's rescue team acts as Moira's lifeline, providing her with fluid therapy, antibiotics, and a crucial, cautious increase in her body temperature. Weighing in at 38 kilograms and estimated to be between 15 to 20 years old, Moira is being cared for at the only facility in Western Canada equipped to handle her needs. Her release back into the wild could take months, depending on her recovery progress.

An Unusual Guest in the North Pacific

The North Pacific loggerhead population typically nests in Japan, implying that Moira's current location is a significant deviation from her native habitat. The rarity of such an encounter amplifies the importance of her rescue and recovery. The story of Moira underscores the unpredictable nature of marine life and highlights the crucial role of rescue organizations in ensuring the survival of these magnificent creatures.