Marwell Zoo Celebrates 52 Births and Increased Biodiversity in 2023 Count

Marwell Zoo, a beloved attraction nestled in the heart of Winchester, Hampshire, has successfully concluded its mandatory annual animal count, a requirement for maintaining its license. The process, far from being a mere administrative task, forms a vital part of the zoo's conservation efforts and provides an illuminating snapshot of the shifting dynamics within its 140-acre expanse.

Record of Life: 52 New Arrivals

In the course of 2023, Marwell Zoo was privileged to witness the birth of 52 new creatures, each one adding to the rich tapestry of life within its boundaries. The zoo's burgeoning family saw the addition of six vibrant blue-faced honeyeater chicks, and three sturdy banteng calves, among others. Each birth marks a triumph of the zoo's careful husbandry and is a cause for celebration among the dedicated team of keepers.

Diversity Thrives: A Growth in Species Count

As the year drew to a close, the zoo reported a total of 145 different species, a significant increase from the 138 species logged at the end of 2022. The diverse populations span 19 invertebrate species, 14 types of fish, 3 amphibian species, 21 reptiles, 31 birds, and 57 mammals, each species playing an important role in the zoo's ecological tapestry.

Notably, the zoo welcomed several new species in the past year. Among the newcomers were two sharp-eyed caracara, five endearing Brazilian guinea pigs, and four bush dogs, each adding a new dimension to the zoo's thriving biodiversity.

Counting the Countless: A Method to the Madness

For the smaller creatures whose numbers reach into the thousands, such as snails, insects, fish, and certain amphibians and reptiles, the zoo employs a group count method, ensuring that each life is accounted for, no matter how small. This meticulous method ensures the most accurate possible count and demonstrates the zoo's commitment to every resident, great or small.

Each January, the final tally is submitted to the Winchester City Council, a testament to the zoo's year of tireless conservation work. Bea Cameron, a devoted animal keeper at Marwell Zoo, emphasized the significance of the annual audit, stating that it not only provides a clear picture of population changes but also underscores the zoo's unwavering commitment to conservation.