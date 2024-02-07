Marquette to Build Tunnels for Safeguarding Blue-Spotted Salamanders

Marquette, Michigan, is paving the way to ensure the survival of the blue-spotted salamanders. Known for their annual migration to vernal pools for egg laying, these amphibians have been facing the dual threats of vehicular and human traffic. Now, with the plans to construct underground tunnels, the city aims to offer a safer passage to these small, slow-moving creatures.

A Collective Initiative for Salamander Safety

The project, a collaborative effort between the Superior Watershed Partnership and Land Conservancy and the city of Marquette, has secured a $27,000 grant from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. The aim is to install migration tunnels in Presque Isle Park, a popular spot for the salamander's annual migration.

Traditionally, vehicles posed the greatest danger to the amphibians during their spring migration. In 2020, the city implemented an annual road closure on Peter White Drive, a move that significantly reduced the number of salamander fatalities. However, the advent of social media and growing spectator interest in the migration have brought about a new threat: trampling by onlookers.

The Night-time Predicament

The blue-spotted salamanders typically cross the road at night, making them particularly vulnerable to being stepped on. With the increasing popularity of their migration on social media, the risk has risen exponentially. The migration tunnels aim to mitigate potential impacts of foot, car, and bike traffic, providing a safe passage for the salamanders.

Preserving Nature in the Face of Urbanization

While the exact locations of the tunnels and the construction timeline are yet to be announced, the initiative bears testament to a commitment to protecting wildlife from the adverse effects of human and vehicular traffic. Kathleen Henry, an education specialist with the Superior Watershed Partnership, underscores this commitment as she speaks of the project.

In the face of urbanization and technological advancements, initiatives like these highlight the importance of safeguarding nature and its inhabitants. The underground tunnels for salamanders in Marquette is not just a project; it's a statement of intent, a pledge to protect, and a step forward in co-existing with nature.