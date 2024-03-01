Manila Man Indicted for Illegal Ostrich Possession After 2020 Loose Ostrich Incident

In an unprecedented legal move, the owner of two ostriches that notoriously ran amok in a Quezon City subdivision during the 2020 COVID pandemic has been indicted, marking a significant development in wildlife protection efforts in the Philippines. The indictment comes after the Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS), with executive director Anna Cabrera at the helm, successfully appealed for a review of the case against Jonathan Cruz, accused of violating Republic Act 9147, the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act.

Advertisment

Legal Proceedings Take Flight

The Quezon City Metropolitan Trial Court Branch 36 has scheduled Cruz's arraignment for March 6, following the Department of Justice's (DOJ) resolution to partially grant PAWS's petition for review. This decision overturns previous rulings by the Quezon City prosecutor's office, which dismissed the complaints due to insufficiency of evidence. The DOJ, led by prosecutor general Benedicto Malcontento, identified probable cause to indict Cruz, underscoring the illegality of his possession of the ostriches without the necessary certificate of wildlife registration (CWR) from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

Ostriches' Odyssey Ends in Tragedy

Advertisment

The ostriches' escapade in 2020 captured national attention, highlighting the challenges of exotic pet ownership and animal welfare. Cruz's account revealed he acquired the ostriches in 2019 but attempted to cancel the purchase in February 2020, citing dissatisfaction. The incident, which resulted in the death of one ostrich due to alleged extreme stress, has since sparked a broader discussion on wildlife protection and the responsibilities of exotic pet owners in the Philippines.

Implications for Wildlife Protection

This case represents a pivotal moment for wildlife protection in the Philippines, setting a legal precedent for the treatment of exotic animals and the enforcement of wildlife conservation laws. As Cruz prepares for his day in court, the outcome of this trial could influence future regulations and awareness surrounding the ownership of non-native species, emphasizing the importance of legal compliance and animal welfare in the face of increasing environmental challenges.