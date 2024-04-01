Mangalore University's Bird Count Hits Record High with 116 Species, Adds Nine New Finds

During the recent ninth annual Campus Bird Count (CBC) at Mangalore University, an unprecedented 116 bird species were identified, marking the highest count since the event's inception in 2016. Among these, nine species have been newly added to the university's aviation list, showcasing the rich biodiversity within and around the Mangalagangotri campus.

Record-Breaking Observations

The CBC, a part of the global 'Great Backyard Bird Count' organized by Bird Count India, took place from February 16 to 19. This year's count not only surpassed previous records but also introduced new species to the campus's documented avian life. M. S. Mustak and N. Narasimhaiah, key figures from the university's Department of Applied Zoology, highlighted the sighting of species such as the Eurasian Moorhen and Crimson-backed Sunbird. The event attracted 25 participants, including students, faculty, and bird enthusiasts from across Karnataka.

Notable Sightings and Behavior

Among the common species observed were the Golden Oriole and White-throated Kingfisher, with special notes on their courtship and nesting behaviors. The survey also identified migratory birds and those endemic to the Western Ghats, such as the Grey-headed Bulbul. Noteworthy was the observation of nocturnal birds like the Spotted Owlet and the Srilankan Frogmouth, contributing to the comprehensive list of avian species present around the university campus.

Conservation and Education

The increase in species count and the involvement of a diverse group of participants underscore the importance of such events in promoting bird conservation and education. With each year, the CBC not only contributes to the global database of bird populations but also encourages community engagement in wildlife conservation. The consistent growth in species recorded at Mangalore University's campus reflects positively on local biodiversity conservation efforts.

As the campus bird count continues to reveal the rich avian diversity of Mangalagangotri, it serves as a reminder of the beauty and complexity of our natural world. These findings not only contribute to academic research but also inspire a greater appreciation for the environment among students and the broader community. The ongoing discovery of new species underscores the importance of habitat preservation and the need to maintain balance within our ecosystems.