Maharashtra's Junnar Hosts First Leopard Rescue Centre: A Haven for Elderly and Disabled Leopards

Maharashtra's first leopard rescue centre in Junnar, Pune district, emerges as a pioneering sanctuary for elderly and disabled leopards, providing them with a chance for a dignified life post-rescue. The Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre, a collaboration between the Maharashtra Forest Department and Wildlife SOS, is home to 39 leopards, with a significant number receiving geriatric care. These leopards, victims of human-leopard conflicts, poaching attempts, or were orphaned, now thrive under meticulous care and rehabilitation efforts.

Challenges and Care for Geriatric Leopards

Providing care for elderly leopards, especially those with disabilities like blindness or missing limbs, poses unique challenges. Ganesh, a completely blind leopard, and Vitthal, who has a missing hind paw, exemplify the resilience and adaptability of these magnificent creatures. The sanctuary's staff tailor their care, creating olfactory and food-based enrichments for Ganesh and modifying physical structures for Vitthal to ensure their comfort and well-being.

Healthcare and Rehabilitation

Leopards enter their senior years from the age of 12, facing health issues like dental problems, joint issues, and behavioural changes. The dedicated team at Wildlife SOS and Junnar Forest Division, including Veterinary Officer Dr. Chandan Sawane, focuses on regular health check-ups, dental care, and diet adjustments to address these challenges. Their efforts underscore the importance of specialized care for these aging predators, ensuring they maintain a high quality of life.

Commitment to Conservation and Care

The establishment of the Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre in 2007 highlights the commitment of the Maharashtra Forest Department and Wildlife SOS to the conservation and welfare of leopards. With over 35 leopards, nearly 60% of which are geriatric, the centre serves as a testament to the collaborative efforts to provide a safe haven for those unable to return to the wild. Amit Bhise, Assistant Conservator of Forests, Junnar, and Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder and CEO of Wildlife SOS, both emphasize the mission to extend the lives and well-being of these rescued leopards.

The Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre not only represents a significant step forward in wildlife conservation and rehabilitation but also offers a model for compassionate care for elderly and disabled animals. By ensuring the leopards' final years are spent in comfort and dignity, the centre highlights the broader implications of human responsibility towards wildlife conservation. Its success is a beacon of hope, demonstrating the positive impact of dedicated wildlife care and rehabilitation efforts on the global stage.