Longleat Safari Park to Host Endangered African Wild Dogs

Wiltshire Council has green-lit a planning application for Longleat Safari and Adventure Park to construct a new enclosure for African wild dogs, an endangered species hailing from sub-Saharan Africa. This move marks a significant stride in Longleat's commitment to animal conservation and is projected to revive its visitor numbers, which have suffered in recent years due to a drop in investment triggered by the pandemic and cost of living crisis.

Resurrecting Visitor Numbers

The park's main client base, primarily composed of young families, has seen a significant decline. The advent of this new enclosure is being hailed as a crucial marketing opportunity to both draw in new visitors and encourage previous ones to return. This move is seen as a much-needed shot in the arm to counter the adverse impacts of the pandemic and the cost of living crisis that have led to reduced investment in the park over the past three years.

Revamping the Landscape

The upcoming attraction will necessitate the demolition of existing farm animal display structures to make room for a public viewing area. The new enclosure is slated to be situated near the park entrance, in close proximity to the 'African Village'. The design includes secure fencing that stands at an imposing 8ft (2.5m) high, bolstered by an additional 50cm angled top section to ensure safety.

Boosting Conservation Efforts

This development is more than just a visitor attraction; it is a testament to Longleat's dedication to animal conservation. By providing a secure and spacious habitat for the African wild dogs, the park is bolstering its efforts to protect and conserve endangered species, reinforcing its reputation as a haven for wildlife and a destination for animal lovers.