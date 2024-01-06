Local Group Spearheads Plan to Transform Craigielands Wood into Community Asset

In an ambitious bid to safeguard their natural heritage, a group of five individuals forming the Craigielands Community Woodland group (CCW) is leading a campaign to acquire Craigielands Wood in the Beattock and Moffat regions. The move comes after Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS) decided to give preference to a local collective over an open market sale.

Envisioning a Community Asset

The CCW’s vision extends beyond mere ownership. They plan to transform the woodland into a community asset through the creation of walking paths, seating areas, and shelters. The group’s strategy includes promoting the woodland as a public amenity and enhancing its management as a woodland nature reserve.

Priority on Wildlife Conservation

Wildlife conservation takes precedence in the group’s objectives. Plans are in the pipeline for initiatives such as red squirrel protection and installation of bird and bat boxes. The group also aims to create butterfly-friendly zones and a wildlife orchard, thus fostering a diverse ecosystem.

Educational Activities and Sustainable Production

The group’s vision is not limited to conservation alone. Educational activities such as school visits, nature walks, bird watching events, and courses on beekeeping and firewood production are included in their plan. In a nod to sustainability, the group intends to explore the production of firewood and other timber products in a manner that respects the health and longevity of the woodland.

As a crucial step towards realizing their vision, CCW is gearing up for a feasibility study. This initiative is funded by a grant from the Scottish Land Fund, contingent upon the demonstration of robust community support. To ascertain this support, the group is conducting a community survey from January 7-14 and encouraging locals to participate and stay updated through their Facebook page.