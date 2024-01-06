en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Wildlife

Local Group Spearheads Plan to Transform Craigielands Wood into Community Asset

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:09 am EST
Local Group Spearheads Plan to Transform Craigielands Wood into Community Asset

In an ambitious bid to safeguard their natural heritage, a group of five individuals forming the Craigielands Community Woodland group (CCW) is leading a campaign to acquire Craigielands Wood in the Beattock and Moffat regions. The move comes after Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS) decided to give preference to a local collective over an open market sale.

Envisioning a Community Asset

The CCW’s vision extends beyond mere ownership. They plan to transform the woodland into a community asset through the creation of walking paths, seating areas, and shelters. The group’s strategy includes promoting the woodland as a public amenity and enhancing its management as a woodland nature reserve.

Priority on Wildlife Conservation

Wildlife conservation takes precedence in the group’s objectives. Plans are in the pipeline for initiatives such as red squirrel protection and installation of bird and bat boxes. The group also aims to create butterfly-friendly zones and a wildlife orchard, thus fostering a diverse ecosystem.

Educational Activities and Sustainable Production

The group’s vision is not limited to conservation alone. Educational activities such as school visits, nature walks, bird watching events, and courses on beekeeping and firewood production are included in their plan. In a nod to sustainability, the group intends to explore the production of firewood and other timber products in a manner that respects the health and longevity of the woodland.

As a crucial step towards realizing their vision, CCW is gearing up for a feasibility study. This initiative is funded by a grant from the Scottish Land Fund, contingent upon the demonstration of robust community support. To ascertain this support, the group is conducting a community survey from January 7-14 and encouraging locals to participate and stay updated through their Facebook page.

0
Wildlife
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Wildlife

See more
52 mins ago
Toxic Wildfire Smoke May be Poisoning Killer Whales, Study Reveals
Researchers at the University of British Columbia have uncovered a worrying link between the toxic smoke from wildfires and the health of killer whales off North America’s west coast. They suggest that polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), toxic compounds originating from oil spills, burning fossil fuels, and forest fires, are contaminating the muscle and liver tissues
Toxic Wildfire Smoke May be Poisoning Killer Whales, Study Reveals
Human Activities Linked to Extinction of 1,300 to 1,500 Bird Species: Study
3 hours ago
Human Activities Linked to Extinction of 1,300 to 1,500 Bird Species: Study
Court Challenge Looms Over Planned Aberdeenshire Wind Farm
3 hours ago
Court Challenge Looms Over Planned Aberdeenshire Wind Farm
Australia Cracks Down on $1.2M Illegal Wildlife Smuggling Syndicate
2 hours ago
Australia Cracks Down on $1.2M Illegal Wildlife Smuggling Syndicate
Hyena's Narrow Escape from Hippo Attack in Tanzania
2 hours ago
Hyena's Narrow Escape from Hippo Attack in Tanzania
Deer Overpopulation in Ashdown Forest: A Balance Between Ecology and Ethics
2 hours ago
Deer Overpopulation in Ashdown Forest: A Balance Between Ecology and Ethics
Latest Headlines
World News
Ahmed Adeeb's Statement Unveils Ultra-Nationalistic Faction in Maldives: A Potential Rift?
28 seconds
Ahmed Adeeb's Statement Unveils Ultra-Nationalistic Faction in Maldives: A Potential Rift?
Indian Opposition Bloc's Maze of Challenges Ahead of 2024 Elections
2 mins
Indian Opposition Bloc's Maze of Challenges Ahead of 2024 Elections
Beyond Tourism: Strengthening People-to-People Ties in Lakshadweep Amidst Diplomatic Tensions
3 mins
Beyond Tourism: Strengthening People-to-People Ties in Lakshadweep Amidst Diplomatic Tensions
Puntland State Electoral Body Unveils List of Presidential Candidates for 2024 Poll
3 mins
Puntland State Electoral Body Unveils List of Presidential Candidates for 2024 Poll
PET Scan Study Unveils Neurological Underpinnings of Coughing Reflexes
6 mins
PET Scan Study Unveils Neurological Underpinnings of Coughing Reflexes
Spanish Graphic Novel 'El abismo del olvido': A Journey into the Scars of Franco's Reprisals
7 mins
Spanish Graphic Novel 'El abismo del olvido': A Journey into the Scars of Franco's Reprisals
Zambia's Political Unrest: Mwenya Musenge Calls for Action Over Opposition Rally Ban
7 mins
Zambia's Political Unrest: Mwenya Musenge Calls for Action Over Opposition Rally Ban
Cholera Outbreak Claims 27 More Lives, Total Death Toll Reaches 222
7 mins
Cholera Outbreak Claims 27 More Lives, Total Death Toll Reaches 222
DRC Constitutional Court Gears Up to Hear Presidential Election Challenge
10 mins
DRC Constitutional Court Gears Up to Hear Presidential Election Challenge
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
1 hour
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
4 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
5 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
6 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
6 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
7 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
7 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
7 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
7 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app