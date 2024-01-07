en English
Wildlife

Dove Stone Nature Reserve Faces Post-Lockdown Litter Surge Concerns

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:15 pm EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 2:43 am EST
Dove Stone Nature Reserve Faces Post-Lockdown Litter Surge Concerns

The beauty and tranquility of Dove Stone nature reserve, a popular outdoor destination near Holmfirth, are under threat. An unwelcome increase in litter, including dog excrement bags unceremoniously hanging from trees, is tarnishing the pristine landscapes of this ‘mini Lake District’.

Surge in Litter: A Post-Lockdown Concern

Known for its abundant wildlife and stunning scenery, Dove Stone has recently witnessed a surge in litter. This worrying trend has caused distress among locals and visitors alike, particularly because the area is home to a plethora of wildlife, including curlews, golden plovers, and peregrine falcons. The increase in littering could be related to an uptick in visitor numbers as lockdown restrictions ease.

A Popular Spot for Outdoor Enthusiasts

Dove Stone, with its three reservoirs, is a magnet for outdoor enthusiasts. The 2.5-mile walk around Dove Stone reservoir is particularly popular amongst walkers, cyclists, and joggers. However, the enjoyment of such activities is being overshadowed by the nuisance of litter.

RSPB’s Response to Litter Problem

The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB), responsible for managing Dove Stone, acknowledges the problem. Despite regular litter picks and the provision of bins, the issue persists. The RSPB encourages visitors to use the bins provided or better yet, take their litter home. However, there are no immediate plans to increase the number of litter bins on site. The main car park at Dove Stone offers over 100 spaces, with additional parking available at Binn Green.

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

