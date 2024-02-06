Ladakh's Fight to Save Its State Bird, the Endangered Black-necked Crane

The Black-necked Crane finds itself in a precarious situation. Numbering a mere 80 in India, this endangered species is grappling with the harsh realities of habitat loss, hunting, and climate change. The bird, standing tall at 1.35 m with an impressive wingspan of 2-2.5 m, is a symbol of good luck and cultural icon in Ladakh, featuring in local folklore and monastic art.

Ladakh's State Bird

Recognizing the bird's significance and dwindling numbers, the local administration of the Union Territory of Ladakh declared the Black-necked Crane as the "State Bird" in September 2021. This was not a new status for the bird though. Prior to Ladakh's transformation into a Union Territory following the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir, the Black-necked Crane held the honor of being the state bird of the erstwhile state.

Legal Protection and Conservation Efforts

With 66-69 individuals found in Ladakh, the bird's status is critical. To protect the species, the Black-necked Crane is listed under Schedule I of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972, and in international conventions such as CITES and the Convention on Conservation of Migratory Species. Its habitats, including the Changthang Sanctuary and the Tso Kar Wetlands Complex, which earned the status of a Ramsar Site in 2020, are designated as Protected Areas.

Government Initiatives and Public Awareness

The National Wildlife Action Plan (2017-2031) outlines key conservation strategies, and the central government extends financial assistance for wildlife habitat management under the 'Development of Wildlife Habitats' scheme. To ensure effective management, the Ministry has issued guidelines for Protected Areas management planning. Additionally, initiatives like Mission LiFE aim to raise environmental awareness.

Events like World Wildlife Day and Wildlife Week are celebrated to heighten awareness of wildlife and biodiversity, bringing the plight of the Black-necked Crane and others like it to the forefront of public consciousness. The urgency of the situation for these endangered species underscores the need for continued focus on conservation efforts.