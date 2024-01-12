en English
Wildlife

JSPCA Proposes New Wildlife Centre in Response to Rising Animal Illnesses

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:23 am EST
JSPCA, the renowned animal welfare organization in Jersey, has put forward a planning application for the construction of a new wildlife centre. The move comes in response to the escalating challenges the organization faces in treating and housing wildlife affected by diseases such as bird flu and red squirrel disease. The proposed facility will not only offer specialized care for these animals but also aims to prepare them adequately for their eventual release back into the wild.

A Solution to Rising Wildlife Illnesses

The incidence of illnesses among wildlife has seen a noticeable uptick, leading to a surge in the need for effective treatment and housing facilities. The existing structures at the JSPCA have proven inadequate, grappling with recurring maintenance issues like dampness, which have been deemed unfit for purpose. The need for this new facility is further underscored by the fact that the JSPCA recently had to repurpose offices, storage, and staff rooms into temporary animal enclosures to manage infection control and accommodate the diverse range of animals requiring care.

Revolutionary Design to Combat Unique Challenges

The new two-storey rescue and rehabilitation building is designed to overcome these challenges. It will replace the current outbuildings and kennels, providing a larger and more suitable space for the animals. In a groundbreaking move, the facility will also include a dedicated unit specifically for treating oil-covered birds. This marks the first time such a dedicated unit has been included in a JSPCA facility, reflecting the evolving needs of wildlife care in the face of increasing environmental hazards.

Architects Highlight Necessity of New Building

Morris Architects, involved in the planning process, have stressed the importance of the new building. They believe the new centre is crucial to address the current inadequate conditions and provide the essential space for the rescue, treatment, and preparation of animals for release back into their natural habitats. The architects’ support underscores the pressing need for this new facility and further validates the JSPCA’s initiative.

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

