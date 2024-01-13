JSPCA Proposes New Wildlife Centre in Jersey Amid Rising Need for Animal Care

The Jersey Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (JSPCA) has submitted a planning application for the establishment of a new wildlife centre. The proposal comes as a response to a rising demand for wildlife rescue and treatment, fueled by an increase in diseases like bird flu and red squirrel disease. The proposed two-story wildlife centre is poised to provide the much-needed space to rescue, rehabilitate, and prepare animals for their return to the wild.

Aiding Wildlife in Distress

The existing infrastructure of the JSPCA, comprising outbuildings and kennels, has become insufficient due to persistent maintenance issues and damp problems. The proposed wildlife centre is designed to replace these structures and address the recurrent challenges. As wildlife illnesses surge, the JSPCA’s need to rescue and treat affected animals has grown. This has led to an unconventional use of current facilities, with offices, storage rooms, and even staff rooms being converted into temporary animal enclosures.

Specialized Unit for Oil-Covered Birds

One of the main highlights of the proposed structure is a dedicated unit for oil-covered birds. This feature is an important addition considering the increase in the number of such birds requiring rescue and treatment. The new centre, therefore, is not only designed to provide ample space for wildlife care but also to address specific challenges such as treating oil-covered birds.

Enhancing JSPCA’s Ability to Care

The construction of this new facility is expected to significantly enhance the JSPCA’s capability to care for various animals. The facility’s design focuses on the efficient management of infection control, an area that has presented challenges in the current setup. By addressing the space issue and providing specialized care units, the new structure aims to elevate the level of care provided to the wildlife in Jersey.