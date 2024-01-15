JSPCA Proposes New Wildlife Centre in Jersey: A Sanctuary for Rehabilitation and Release

In the heart of Jersey, a beacon of hope for wildlife is poised to rise, courtesy of the JSPCA. A new two-storey wildlife centre, committed to the specialized treatment and rehabilitation of animals before their release back into the wild, is in the pipeline. The animal charity has submitted a planning application, articulating its vision to replace the existing, disused dog kennels and outbuildings with a larger, state-of-the-art facility.

First of its Kind

The proposed development is not just a physical upgrade. It includes the creation of a dedicated unit for the treatment of birds contaminated with oil, a first on the island. This unique proposition reflects the JSPCA’s commitment to addressing the diverse challenges posed by wildlife rescue and treatment.

Rising Demand and Challenges

The need for this new centre has been catalyzed by a growing demand for wildlife rescue and treatment services. This demand has been driven by an alarming increase in diseases such as bird flu and red squirrel disease. In meeting these challenges, the JSPCA has struggled with housing various animal species while maintaining stringent infection control measures. The current facilities have necessitated the makeshift use of office and storage spaces as temporary animal enclosures, a stop-gap measure that falls short of an ideal solution.

A Beacon of Hope

Moreover, maintenance issues with the existing wildlife housing have spurred the urgent need for relocation. The existing outbuilding, plagued by persistent damp problems, has been largely unused, thus exacerbating the strain on resources. The proposed new building is intended to bridge these gaps, offering the required space and facilities for the rescue, treatment, and preparation of animals for their return to the wild. This development underlines the JSPCA’s unwavering commitment to animal welfare and its efforts to create a sanctuary that serves the needs of Jersey’s diverse wildlife.