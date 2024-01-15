en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Wildlife

JSPCA Proposes New Wildlife Centre in Jersey: A Sanctuary for Rehabilitation and Release

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:21 pm EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 11:11 pm EST
JSPCA Proposes New Wildlife Centre in Jersey: A Sanctuary for Rehabilitation and Release

In the heart of Jersey, a beacon of hope for wildlife is poised to rise, courtesy of the JSPCA. A new two-storey wildlife centre, committed to the specialized treatment and rehabilitation of animals before their release back into the wild, is in the pipeline. The animal charity has submitted a planning application, articulating its vision to replace the existing, disused dog kennels and outbuildings with a larger, state-of-the-art facility.

First of its Kind

The proposed development is not just a physical upgrade. It includes the creation of a dedicated unit for the treatment of birds contaminated with oil, a first on the island. This unique proposition reflects the JSPCA’s commitment to addressing the diverse challenges posed by wildlife rescue and treatment.

Rising Demand and Challenges

The need for this new centre has been catalyzed by a growing demand for wildlife rescue and treatment services. This demand has been driven by an alarming increase in diseases such as bird flu and red squirrel disease. In meeting these challenges, the JSPCA has struggled with housing various animal species while maintaining stringent infection control measures. The current facilities have necessitated the makeshift use of office and storage spaces as temporary animal enclosures, a stop-gap measure that falls short of an ideal solution.

A Beacon of Hope

Moreover, maintenance issues with the existing wildlife housing have spurred the urgent need for relocation. The existing outbuilding, plagued by persistent damp problems, has been largely unused, thus exacerbating the strain on resources. The proposed new building is intended to bridge these gaps, offering the required space and facilities for the rescue, treatment, and preparation of animals for their return to the wild. This development underlines the JSPCA’s unwavering commitment to animal welfare and its efforts to create a sanctuary that serves the needs of Jersey’s diverse wildlife.

0
Wildlife
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Wildlife

See more
3 mins ago
Child Critically Injured in Crocodile Attack at Kakadu National Park
In a shocking incident that has stirred the community, a 9-year-old child was critically injured following a crocodile attack at Kakadu National Park in the Northern Territory. The horrifying event took place around 9 pm on Saturday, close to the Munmalary Homestead – a location nestled between the South Alligator and East Alligator rivers within
Child Critically Injured in Crocodile Attack at Kakadu National Park
Novel Study Investigates Cognitive Skills of Wildlife in Natural Habitats
3 hours ago
Novel Study Investigates Cognitive Skills of Wildlife in Natural Habitats
Waterlife Recovery Trust Achieves World-First Large-Scale Eradication of Invasive Mink
4 hours ago
Waterlife Recovery Trust Achieves World-First Large-Scale Eradication of Invasive Mink
Erewash Council Unveils Plan to Turn Former Golf Course into Nature Reserve
3 mins ago
Erewash Council Unveils Plan to Turn Former Golf Course into Nature Reserve
Uganda's Strides in Conservation: A Beacon of Hope for Endangered Primates
27 mins ago
Uganda's Strides in Conservation: A Beacon of Hope for Endangered Primates
TV Star Pugazh Makes Big-Screen Debut in 'Mr. Zoo Keeper'
2 hours ago
TV Star Pugazh Makes Big-Screen Debut in 'Mr. Zoo Keeper'
Latest Headlines
World News
Plastic Pollution Linked to $250 Billion in U.S. Health Care Costs
36 seconds
Plastic Pollution Linked to $250 Billion in U.S. Health Care Costs
Pre-Pregnancy Obesity Linked to Lower IQ in Male Children: Study
1 min
Pre-Pregnancy Obesity Linked to Lower IQ in Male Children: Study
Trump's Private Meeting with Iowa Pastors: A Strategic Play for Evangelical Support
2 mins
Trump's Private Meeting with Iowa Pastors: A Strategic Play for Evangelical Support
Bersatu Leader Critiques Media Coverage of Opposition MPs' Policy Debates
2 mins
Bersatu Leader Critiques Media Coverage of Opposition MPs' Policy Debates
WWE RAW to Witness Epic Tag Team Showdown Between The Judgment Day and DIY
2 mins
WWE RAW to Witness Epic Tag Team Showdown Between The Judgment Day and DIY
UFC Fighter Khamzat Chimaev Trolls Dricus Du Plessis Amid Title Controversy
2 mins
UFC Fighter Khamzat Chimaev Trolls Dricus Du Plessis Amid Title Controversy
Australia Day Sparks National Debate and Division, Jacinta Allan Acknowledges
2 mins
Australia Day Sparks National Debate and Division, Jacinta Allan Acknowledges
Yarra Centre to Boost Community Sports with Free Basketball Sessions
2 mins
Yarra Centre to Boost Community Sports with Free Basketball Sessions
Auckland Ratepayers Brace for Cumulative 48% Hike Over Next Decade
3 mins
Auckland Ratepayers Brace for Cumulative 48% Hike Over Next Decade
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
17 mins
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
1 hour
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
3 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
3 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
3 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
4 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
4 hours
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app