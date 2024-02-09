J&K Wildlife Board Meeting: Boosting Conservation Efforts and Public Awareness

In a decisive move towards the preservation of Jammu & Kashmir's rich biodiversity, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired the 5th meeting of the Union Territory's Wildlife Board at the Civil Secretariat. The high-level assembly, which took place on February 9, 2024, saw the participation of influential officials, conservationists, ecologists, and environmentalists, all united in their commitment to safeguarding the region's wildlife.

A Gathering of Minds: Key Officials and Visionaries Unite

Among the distinguished attendees were the Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary of the Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment, and Principal Chief Conservator of Forests. These key figures collaborated to discuss crucial interventions for the sustainable management and development of wildlife habitats within the Union Territory.

The meeting served as a platform for exchanging ideas and insights, with a focus on various agenda points that could significantly bolster the wildlife ecosystem. In-principle approval was granted to several projects aimed at strengthening the resilience of Jammu & Kashmir's diverse fauna and flora.

Prioritizing Wildlife Protection and Conservation

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha emphasized the importance of increasing public awareness and engagement in wildlife protection and conservation efforts. He called upon the authorities to promote initiatives that would foster a deeper understanding of the region's natural heritage and the need to preserve it for future generations.

One such initiative is the expansion of the Jambu Zoo, a project that received considerable attention during the meeting. An action taken report on directives from the previous meeting was also presented and reviewed. Other agenda items discussed included the Kandori Ski Lift in Gulmarg Wildlife Sanctuary, construction projects by the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, an operational track, the acquisition of vehicles for conflict management, water supply schemes, and road projects.

As part of the ongoing efforts to enhance the wildlife management infrastructure, the Lt Governor inaugurated a new Wildlife Office Complex in Srinagar, which will serve as a hub for conservation activities and research in the region.

Celebrating Jammu & Kashmir's Natural Heritage

To further engage the public and showcase the beauty and importance of Jammu & Kashmir's wildlife, a Coffee Table Book and a short film on Jambu Zoo were released during the meeting. These resources aim to educate and inspire people to take an active role in protecting the region's biodiversity.

Additionally, reports on the Biodiversity Assessment of Wild Fauna and Flora in Jasrota Wildlife Sanctuary and a booklet on Kashmir's Wetland Conservation Reserves were unveiled. These documents provide valuable insights into the current state of the region's ecosystems and the steps needed to ensure their continued health and vitality.

As the meeting drew to a close, the Lt Governor and the assembled officials, conservationists, ecologists, and environmentalists reaffirmed their dedication to the preservation of Jammu & Kashmir's wildlife. With a renewed sense of purpose and a solid foundation of support, the Union Territory is poised to make significant strides in the realm of wildlife conservation and sustainable management.

The 5th meeting of the J&K Wildlife Board marked a pivotal moment in the region's ongoing efforts to protect its rich biodiversity. By focusing on key interventions and fostering increased public awareness, Jammu & Kashmir is taking decisive action to ensure the survival and flourishing of its wildlife for generations to come.