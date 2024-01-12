Jersey’s JSPCA Proposes Wildlife Centre to Address Growing Animal Health Crises

Jersey, a picturesque island nestled between England and France, is on the cusp of adding another feather to its cap— a state-of-the-art wildlife centre. The JSPCA (Jersey Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) has submitted a planning application to erect a facility that will offer specialised care for animals requiring treatment before their release back into the wild.

A Beacon of Refuge for Distressed Wildlife

The proposed centre, a two-storey building, is set to replace the current outbuildings and kennels that have been plagued by recurrent dampness and other maintenance issues, rendering them unfit for purpose. The new structure aims to become a sanctuary for distressed wildlife, providing much-needed space to rescue, treat, and prepare animals for a safe return to their natural habitats.

Responding to Emerging Wildlife Health Crises

In a first for the island, the facility will house a dedicated unit for treating oil-covered birds, a service previously unavailable. This initiative springs from the growing need for wildlife rescue and treatment, especially in the face of escalating wildlife illnesses such as bird flu and red squirrel disease.

Overcoming Current Infrastructure Challenges

According to the JSPCA, the challenges have magnified to such an extent that offices, storage rooms, and staff areas have had to be repurposed as temporary animal enclosures. These makeshift arrangements were a stop-gap measure to manage infection control while accommodating various animal species. The new facility, with its dedicated space and resources, aims to alleviate this strain and facilitate effective treatment and rehabilitation of wildlife.