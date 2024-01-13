en English
Wildlife

Jersey’s JSPCA Files Planning for Advanced Wildlife Centre

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:41 am EST
In an innovative move to address the rising demand for wildlife rescue and treatment services, Jersey’s JSPCA (Jersey Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) has lodged a planning application for the construction of a new wildlife centre. The project, designed to provide specialized care for wildlife, underscores the significance of proactive animal welfare measures.

Revamped Facilities for Enhanced Animal Care

The proposed two-storey building is expected to replace the existing outbuildings and kennels, which have been deemed inadequate for the increasing need of wildlife care. The current facilities, plagued by recurrent damp issues, were originally offices and storage rooms, and have been repurposed into temporary animal enclosures.

The JSPCA’s initiative is a response to a marked rise in wildlife diseases like bird flu and red squirrel disease. With the existing infrastructure falling short, the new centre aims to bolster Jersey’s capacity for wildlife rescue and treatment, and improve animal care.

Specialized Unit for Oil-Affected Birds

A key feature of the new centre will be a dedicated unit to treat birds affected by oil spills, a capability the JSPCA currently lacks. This move signifies the organization’s commitment to broadening its rescue and rehabilitation services. The impact of oil spills on avian life is severe, making this a critical addition to Jersey’s wildlife protection efforts.

Morris Architects: The Vision Behind the Project

Morris Architects, the firm engaged in the design and execution of the project, emphasized the pressing need for the new building. The proposed wildlife centre, with its advanced and specialized facilities, will provide the necessary space to effectively rescue, treat, and rehabilitate animals, thereby enhancing the JSPCA’s ability to combat wildlife diseases and ensure animal welfare.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

