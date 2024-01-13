Jersey’s JSPCA Files Planning for Advanced Wildlife Centre

In an innovative move to address the rising demand for wildlife rescue and treatment services, Jersey’s JSPCA (Jersey Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) has lodged a planning application for the construction of a new wildlife centre. The project, designed to provide specialized care for wildlife, underscores the significance of proactive animal welfare measures.

Revamped Facilities for Enhanced Animal Care

The proposed two-storey building is expected to replace the existing outbuildings and kennels, which have been deemed inadequate for the increasing need of wildlife care. The current facilities, plagued by recurrent damp issues, were originally offices and storage rooms, and have been repurposed into temporary animal enclosures.

The JSPCA’s initiative is a response to a marked rise in wildlife diseases like bird flu and red squirrel disease. With the existing infrastructure falling short, the new centre aims to bolster Jersey’s capacity for wildlife rescue and treatment, and improve animal care.

Specialized Unit for Oil-Affected Birds

A key feature of the new centre will be a dedicated unit to treat birds affected by oil spills, a capability the JSPCA currently lacks. This move signifies the organization’s commitment to broadening its rescue and rehabilitation services. The impact of oil spills on avian life is severe, making this a critical addition to Jersey’s wildlife protection efforts.

Morris Architects: The Vision Behind the Project

Morris Architects, the firm engaged in the design and execution of the project, emphasized the pressing need for the new building. The proposed wildlife centre, with its advanced and specialized facilities, will provide the necessary space to effectively rescue, treat, and rehabilitate animals, thereby enhancing the JSPCA’s ability to combat wildlife diseases and ensure animal welfare.