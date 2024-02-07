Iowa Advances Raccoon Bounty Bill Amid Soaring Population

House Study Bill 636, a proposal to address the surging raccoon population in Iowa by establishing a raccoon bounty program, has been advanced by the state's environmental protection committee. Introduced by Rep. Dean Fisher, a Republican from Montour, the bill offers a $5 reward for each raccoon tail turned over to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR). This move is a direct reaction to the marked increase in the numbers of raccoons, which have soared by almost 130 percent since 2006.

The Raccoon Surge and Declining Harvest Rates

According to the latest DNR 'spotlight' survey, 5,526 raccoons were reported - a clear indication of the substantial population increase over the years. The rise in raccoon numbers is closely linked with the declining raccoon harvest rates. In fact, the 2021-2022 raccoon harvest was the lowest it has been since 1958.

Fisher's Proposed Solution and the Opposition

Fisher's proposal, if approved, promises to incentivize more harvesting of raccoons, a species considered a pest due to its detrimental impact on crops, farm equipment, and homes. The bounty program would be funded through a special state treasury fund, with potential donations from organizations keen on preserving bird eggs from raccoon predation. Participants would collect their rewards in the form of vouchers at monthly events, with the DNR tasked with overseeing the program to prevent excessive harvesting or fraudulent activities.

Notwithstanding, the proposal has faced backlash from Rep. Josh Turek, a Democrat from Council Bluffs, who is a fellow committee member. Turek has branded the program as 'fiscally irresponsible', suggesting that resources should instead be channeled towards natural predator habitats to control raccoon populations. Despite this opposition, the bill has been moved forward for further scrutiny.