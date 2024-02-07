India's CBRC Successfully Rewilds 60 Asiatic Bear Cubs: A Triumph for Wildlife Conservation

In the Pakke-Kessang district of Arunachal Pradesh, India, a beacon of hope for wildlife conservation has been steadily shining for over two decades. The Centre for Bear Rehabilitation and Conservation (CBRC), nestled within the boundaries of the Pakke Tiger Reserve, has achieved remarkable feats in the field of wildlife preservation. Since its establishment in 2001, it has successfully rewilded 60 Asiatic bear cubs, contributing significantly to the conservation of this majestic species.

A Unique Initiative in India

The CBRC stands as the only institution in India dedicated solely to the rehabilitation of Asiatic bears. This one-of-a-kind facility is the result of a collaborative effort between the Arunachal Pradesh State's Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Department and the Wildlife Trust of India. This partnership underscores the commitment of these bodies to the protection and preservation of India's diverse wildlife.

Recent Achievements and Challenges

Over the course of 2022 and 2023, the CBRC managed to rehabilitate four bear cubs. However, the process was not without its challenges. One cub, unfortunately, did not survive during the rehabilitation process, underscoring the delicate and often unpredictable nature of wildlife conservation.

Beyond Bears: A Haven for All Wildlife

The CBRC is more than just a rehabilitation center for bears. It serves as a safe haven for all species of wildlife in distress across Arunachal Pradesh. In 2023 alone, the CBRC dealt with 23 rescue cases involving different animal species, a testament to its broader role in wildlife conservation.

This initiative by the CBRC is a significant stride towards safeguarding wildlife and their habitats in the region. By ensuring the successful rehabilitation of these bear cubs and other wildlife, the center is playing a crucial role in maintaining the delicate balance of our ecosystem, thus contributing to the overall health of our planet.