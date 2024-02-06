Indian Environment Ministry Bans Mobile Towers in Tiger Habitats

In an unprecedented move, the Indian Environment Ministry has issued stringent guidelines, effectively prohibiting the installation of mobile towers in core and critical habitats of tigers across the nation. This decision comes in the wake of a growing number of proposals for mobile towers and optical fiber cable installations in national parks, sanctuaries, tiger reserves, and corridors. The ministry's decision underscores the crucial need for striking a balance between providing connectivity for residents near wildlife areas and the relentless pursuit of protecting and conserving wildlife habitats.

Guidelines to Curb Misuse of Mobile Connectivity

Concerns have been raised about the potential misuse of mobile connectivity by those who flout forest and wildlife laws. To mitigate this, the guidelines stipulate that any proposals for 4G connectivity in these areas must be accompanied by an undertaking from the district magistrate. This undertaking must confirm that no alternative sites are available for tower installation, provide detailed plans for installation and maintenance, and include a commitment to share call data records for individuals suspected of violating the law.

Preventing Radiation Overlap and Disruption of Bird Flight Paths

In an effort to minimize the environmental impact, the guidelines also mandate that new towers should not be installed within one kilometer of existing towers to avoid overlapping radiation. Furthermore, stringent measures must be put in place to ensure that tower installations do not disrupt the flight paths of birds or cause an increase in radiation levels.

Transparency and Monitoring for Environmental Impact

The ministry has also recommended public disclosure of the locations and frequencies of cell towers, offering an additional layer of transparency. To monitor the impact on wildlife, particularly birds and bees around mobile towers and protected areas, the use of location-wise GIS mapping of all cell towers is being promoted. This will help to monitor and track changes in the population of birds and bees in and around these areas, thus allowing for proactive interventions if necessary.