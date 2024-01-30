India: A Crucial Sanctuary for Snow Leopards with 718 Individuals

India, home to the majestic snow leopards, is now recognized to house an impressive count of 718 individuals. This figure represents a significant one-sixth to one-ninth of the estimated global total of these enigmatic high-altitude predators, underscoring the nation's paramount role in the global conservation efforts for this species.

Tracing the Snow Leopard's Footprints

These elusive predators, known as 'ghosts of the mountains', are spread across various mountain ranges in India, including the prominent Himalayas and the trans-Himalayan regions. The maximum concentration is found in Ladakh, boasting 477 snow leopards. Following Ladakh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, and Jammu and Kashmir are home to 124, 51, 36, 21, and 9 snow leopards respectively.

The Role of Snow Leopards in Ecosystem

Snow leopards play an indispensable role in maintaining the ecological balance of the mountain ecosystems. They are an indicator species, reflecting the health of the ecosystem they inhabit. A thriving population of snow leopards signals a well-functioning, vibrant ecosystem.

Threats to the Survival of Snow Leopards

Despite their crucial ecological role, snow leopards face multiple threats to their survival. Poaching, habitat destruction, and climate change pose significant challenges. Climate change, in particular, affects their natural prey and habitat, thereby directly impacting their survival. Human-wildlife conflicts and the presence of free-ranging dogs also contribute to the threats faced by these magnificent creatures.

The Call for Enhanced Conservation Efforts

The Snow Leopard Population Assessment in India (SPAI), initiated in 2019 in collaboration with various organizations such as the World Wide Fund for Nature-India, the Nature Conservation Foundation, Mysuru, and the Wildlife Institute of India, brought these figures to light. This comprehensive assessment underscores the need for long-term population monitoring and strategic conservation efforts. The proposal for establishing a dedicated Snow Leopard Cell at the Wildlife Institute of India in Dehradun is a testament to the urgency of these measures. The survival and prosperity of the snow leopard population in India depends on our collective effort, and the time to act is now.