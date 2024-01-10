Human-Driven Extinction: One in Six Bird Species Lost, Says Study

In a striking revelation, a study published in Nature Communications has indicated that human actions have led to the extinction of one in six bird species, translating to between 1300 and 1500 species, since the Late Pleistocene. The research paints a sobering picture of the impact human activities have had on avian biodiversity, with severe and potentially irreversible ecological and evolutionary consequences.

The Undiscovered Extinctions

The study combines recorded extinctions with model estimates grounded in fossil records, postulating that approximately 55% of these extinctions remain undiscovered. The scale of this loss underscores the reality that our understanding of the full extent of bird extinctions may be significantly curtailed due to the incomplete avian fossil record and the lack of research carried out in certain regions.

Geographic Patterns and Causes

Drilling down into the geographic patterns unveiled by the research, it was found that the Pacific region has borne the brunt of bird extinctions, accounting for an alarming 61% of the total. The pinnacle of the extinction rate is projected to have occurred around 1300 CE, with a rate estimated to be 80 to 95 times higher than the background extinction rate. A litany of human-driven factors have been identified as culprits, including habitat loss due to land clearance, the introduction of invasive species, and excessive hunting and trapping.

Human Expansion and Extinctions

The study traces the roots of these extinctions to the expansion of humans from Africa and the global peopling process, which resulted in extensive extinctions, particularly on isolated archipelagos. This highlights the impact of human movement and settlement patterns on bird biodiversity.

Implications for Conservation

The research findings serve as a clarion call for more comprehensive conservation efforts. The authors of the study argue that ignoring fossil and undiscovered extinctions glosses over the true scale of human-driven biodiversity loss. This underestimation carries significant implications for global biodiversity, evolutionary history, and conservation strategies, emphasizing the need to both understand and mitigate the effects of human activities on bird biodiversity.