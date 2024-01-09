en English
Wildlife

Human Activities Drive Extinction of Over 1,400 Bird Species: Study

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 7:43 pm EST
Human Activities Drive Extinction of Over 1,400 Bird Species: Study

Human activities have led to the extinction of an estimated 1,300-1,500 bird species since the Late Pleistocene, marking a staggering 12% of the total bird species, according to a study recently documented in Nature Communications. This figure is significantly higher than previously assumed and highlights the grave impact of human-induced factors on avian biodiversity.

Unrecorded Extinctions and The Pacific Region

Many of these bird extinctions have gone unrecorded due to birds’ limited potential for fossilization and the incompleteness of the avian fossil record. A startling 61% of total bird extinctions are attributed to the Pacific region alone, revealing the profound regional disparities in the extinction crisis.

Unveiling Extinctions via Fossil Record Models

The study employed a novel approach, combining recorded extinctions with models based on fossil record completeness. This method unearthed both known and previously undiscovered extinctions, providing a more comprehensive picture of the devastation inflicted on bird species.

The Largest Human-Driven Vertebrate Extinction Wave

Interestingly, the extinction rate of birds has shown variation over time, with a significant peak around 1300 CE. This epoch may represent the largest human-driven vertebrate extinction wave in history. It is estimated that this extinction rate is 60 to 95 times higher than the background extinction rate, underscoring the severe and potentially irreversible ecological and evolutionary consequences of human-driven bird extinctions.

Implication and Call for Conservation

The research, while alarming, serves as a clarion call for heightened conservation and biodiversity protection efforts. Beyond the numbers, we are losing the ecological roles birds play and the subsequent cascading effects on ecosystems. The study also warns of the risk of losing up to 700 more bird species in the coming centuries due to ongoing extinction events, exacerbated by climate change, intensive agriculture, and pollution.

Wildlife
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

