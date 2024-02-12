HPAI Outbreak: A Silent Cataclysm for UK Seabirds

The HPAI Seabird Survey Report unveils a grim reality. Avian Influenza, specifically the H5N1 strain, is decimating UK seabird populations. As of February 13, 2024, 21 out of 25 regularly breeding species have tested positive for the virus, resulting in tens of thousands of seabird deaths.

A Silent Cataclysm: The HPAI Impact

Species such as Gannets, Black-headed Gulls, and Great Skuas are bearing the brunt of this silent cataclysm. The once-thriving colonies now wear a desolate look, with some populations plummeting by as much as 80%. The report, a collaborative effort by the RSPB and British Trust for Ornithology, underscores the urgent need for monitoring and resilience-building actions.

Great Skuas: A Tale of Decline

More than three-quarters of great skuas, a species known for their fierce territoriality, have disappeared from surveyed sites since 2021. Their absence sends ripples of concern through the conservation community. The great skua's decline is a stark reminder of the H5N1 outbreak's devastating reach.

Northern Gannets: From Abundance to Scarcity

Once abundant, the Northern Gannets are now a rare sight. A staggering quarter of these magnificent birds, known for their dramatic plunge-diving, have succumbed to the H5N1 virus. The sight of their empty nesting sites is a haunting testament to the virus's impact.

Roseate Terns: The UK's Rarest Breeding Seabird

The Roseate Terns, the UK's rarest breeding seabird, are also fighting a losing battle against the H5N1 outbreak. Their population has seen a 21% decline, pushing them further towards the brink of extinction. The report warns that the H5N1 outbreak poses one of the biggest immediate conservation threats to multiple seabird species in the UK and continental Europe.

The impact of bird flu on seabirds is likely to be worse than indicated in the report. More birds, particularly black-headed gulls, guillemots, and kittiwakes, died later in the summer. The HPAI Seabird Survey Report serves as a clarion call for immediate action. The struggle to save these iconic species from the clutches of Avian Influenza is far from over.