Hedgehogs on the Brink: The Dunbar Pledgehog Project to the Rescue

In a world where human activities increasingly threaten wildlife, the hedgehog, an iconic species, faces an uphill battle for survival. Today, February 12, 2024, the Dunbar Pledgehog Project takes center stage, aiming to raise awareness and reverse the decline of these beloved creatures. With a third of their population lost since the Millennium, hedgehogs are now at risk of extinction in the UK.

The Plight of the Hedgehogs: Barriers to Love

Hedgehogs, once a common sight in British gardens, are now struggling to find mates due to human-made barriers such as fences and walls. These obstacles restrict their movement, making it difficult for them to navigate their environment and find each other. The Dunbar Pledgehog Project seeks to address this issue by encouraging people to create a 13 cm squared gap in their gardens or outdoor spaces, allowing hedgehogs to travel more freely and potentially increase their chances of finding a mate.

Making Gardens Safer: A Haven for Hedgehogs and Wildlife

In addition to creating gaps, the Dunbar Pledgehog Project provides tips on making gardens safer for hedgehogs and other wildlife. Simple measures such as checking for hedgehogs before mowing the lawn or using wildlife-friendly slug pellets can make a significant difference in their survival. By taking these steps, people can help protect hedgehogs and contribute to their conservation and welfare.

An Upcoming Event: Learn More and Support Hedgehog Conservation

To further raise awareness and support for hedgehogs, an upcoming event will offer participants the opportunity to learn more about these creatures and how they can help. The event, organized in collaboration with the British Hedgehog Preservation Society (BHPS), a UK charity dedicated to helping and protecting hedgehogs, will feature expert talks, workshops, and eco-friendly products for sale. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the BHPS to fund research and advocate for the conservation and welfare of hedgehogs.