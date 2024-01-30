Harry the Bear Snatched: The Bizarre Heist at Alberta’s Lionsheart Wholeness Centre

In an unprecedented event, a taxidermy polar bear named Harry, weighing a hefty 500 pounds, was purloined from the Lionsheart Wholeness Centre in Alberta. This theft has stirred considerable concern, due to the bear's size, the value attached to it and the robust security measures that were effortlessly bypassed. The disappearance of Harry was noticed only days later, owing to its long-standing presence and elevated position on the second floor.

Planned Heist

Wanda Rowe, the executive director of the center, expressed that the theft must have been meticulously orchestrated, as the bear was securely fastened and the property is under round-the-clock security surveillance. The estimated value of the absconded bear, coupled with previously pilfered raccoons from the same property, amounts to a substantial $35,000.

The lineage of the bear remains somewhat cryptic, but it has been an iconic fixture through various ownerships of the property. Harry has been a silent observer, witnessing the transformations of the property from the Red Barn country bar to the Lily Lake Resort, and finally, the Lionsheart Wholeness Centre, an Indigenous healing and education center.