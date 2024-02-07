Gray Wolves in Washington: From Endangered to Sensitive

With a steady rise in the population of gray wolves, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is contemplating a shift in their classification from endangered to sensitive. This proposed change mirrors the significant strides made in wolf recovery since their initial listing as endangered in 1980. Today, the state boasts a minimum of 216 wolves in 37 packs and 26 successful breeding pairs, a stark contrast to the scenario four decades ago when no known breeding wolves existed in the region.

Reflecting Progress with Reclassification

The WDFW's proposal is based on 14 years of wolf population data and a population model developed by the University of Washington. The intent behind this move is to better reflect the species' recovery progress. It's important to note that the reclassification would not impact the federal status of wolves in the western two-thirds of Washington, where they would continue to enjoy protection under the 1973 Endangered Species Act.

Public Opinion Matters

Before the final decision in June, WDFW has opened a public comment period from February 7 to May 6, 2024. This allows for feedback through various channels including an online portal, email, voicemail, and traditional mail. The agency is keen to hear perspectives from the public, which will play a crucial role in shaping the final decision about the wolf's status.

The Road Ahead

While the statewide number of successful breeding pairs has met minimums, the species has been slow to spread across certain geographic regions. This proposed reclassification doesn't translate to hunting permissions but acknowledges the growth of the wolf population. The decision will come before the Fish and Wildlife Commission in June, underlining the ongoing debate between the agency's biologists and Governor Jay Inslee regarding the downlisting recommendation.