Georgia Police Officer Saves Owl, Highlights U.S. Owl Species’ Plight

In the early hours of December 22, Sergeant Chad West of the Milton Police Department was on a routine patrol when he noticed something unusual in the middle of Highway 9. It was an owl, seemingly disoriented and unmoving. Recognizing the imminent danger the bird was in, West immediately took action, rescuing the owl from the potential harm of oncoming traffic.

The Rescue and Rehabilitation of Owen

Officer Charles Fannon, who happened to be on duty and had previously dealt with owls, was called in to assess the situation. Upon examination, Fannon concluded that the owl, later named Owen, had likely been hit by a car. The Milton officers quickly contacted the Veterinary Emergency Group, ensuring Owen received immediate medical attention. After an overnight stay, Owen was transferred to a wildlife rehabilitation organization, HawkTalk, Inc., where he received further care.

Remarkably, within a week, Owen had made a full recovery. He was released back into the wild near Stonecreek Church along Highway 9. The Milton Police Department documented this momentous occasion in a heartwarming Facebook post. The release event, attended by eager and excited children, also served as an educational experience. The officers took the opportunity to teach the young attendees about owls and their soft feathers.

Owls in the U.S.: A Fight for Survival

This uplifting story, however, brings to light a broader, more troubling issue. Owen’s encounter with a vehicle is not an isolated incident. A third of the owl species in the U.S. have seen a decline due to a variety of threats, including habitat loss, pesticides, and vehicle collisions.

Adding to this, barred owls, a species not native to the West Coast forests, are displacing the indigenous spotted owls. The growing presence of the barred owls has led the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to propose a contentious plan to cull them, in an effort to protect the native spotted owl populations.

Every Life Matters

The tale of Owen’s rescue and eventual release is a testament to the compassion and dedication of both the local police and wildlife rehabilitation organizations. It is also a stark reminder of the growing challenges facing the owl species in the U.S., emphasizing the urgent need for conservation efforts.