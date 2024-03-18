From Courtroom to Jungle: Aarzoo's Quest to Photograph India's 55 Tiger Reserves

Listen to Story: Aarzoo, a former advocate, found her calling in wildlife photography through a series of serendipitous events. What began as a childhood fascination with cameras evolved into a deep-seated passion for capturing the beauty of nature. Her journey took a definitive turn during a transformative moment at Bharatpur Bird Sanctuary, leading her to embark on a mission to document all 55 tiger reserves in India. From being an advocate to pursuing her passion for wildlife photography, Aarzoo shares her inspiring story, insights into her craft, and the challenges she faced along the way.

INSPIRATION FOR WILDLIFE PHOTOGRAPHY AS A CAREER

Aarzoo's journey into wildlife photography began with a childhood fascination with cameras. Despite the high cost of cameras, she managed to persuade her father to buy her one at the age of 10. However, her interest in photography didn't develop until later, when she acquired a Kodak camera at 15. It was during her preparation for the law entrance examination that she began to appreciate the art of photography. A turning point came at Bharatpur Bird Sanctuary, where she captured a captivating moment of sarus cranes in the fog, leading her to realize the magic of capturing common subjects in uncommon ways.

ACQUIRING SKILLS AND KNOWLEDGE

Aarzoo emphasizes the importance of experience in wildlife photography, stating that spending time observing animals in their natural habitat is crucial for understanding their behavior. "While reading, watching documentaries, and studying research lay a good foundation, firsthand experience is irreplaceable." During Project ATR, she relied on experts and local guides for their knowledge and insights, which proved invaluable in encountering new species. "During Project ATR, we encountered many species of mammals and birds that were new to us. In such situations, we relied on experts and local guides who were familiar with the area and its wildlife. Their knowledge and insights were invaluable, and I always made sure to ask plenty of questions and conduct my own research," said Aarzoo.

CHALLENGES FACED AS A WILDLIFE PHOTOGRAPHER

As a wildlife photographer, Aarzoo faced several challenges, especially in finding the right opportunities. Wildlife photography wasn't as popular in her area, so she had to be resourceful to sustain herself. Balancing photography with her law practice was also challenging, as was convincing her parents to let her travel alone. Financial challenges were a constant struggle, and establishing herself without seeking support from her family was tough. The ATR project posed its own set of challenges, including finding contacts in remote areas and dealing with limited accommodation and food options.

Now, the question is, what is ATR? ATR is a groundbreaking project that has never been attempted in India before, standing for All Tiger Reserves. Led by Aarzoo and her dedicated team, this project aims to traverse all 55 tiger reserves across the country. It's not just a journey; it's a documentation project of epic proportions. Aarzoo and her team are meticulously documenting every aspect of their adventure: what they do, where they go, and the fascinating people they meet along the way.

In conclusion, Aarzoo's journey from advocate to wildlife photographer is a testament to the transformative power of following one's passion. Her story underscores the challenges and rewards of pursuing a career in wildlife photography, showcasing the blend of skill, dedication, and creativity required in this field. Aarzoo's commitment to documenting India's tiger reserves exemplifies the role of photographers as ambassadors for conservation, inspiring future generations to explore, appreciate, and protect our natural world.