From Birdcage to Sanctuary: The Tale of Estrela the Marmoset

In a Southern California residence, a marmoset monkey was discovered living a life far removed from its native South American rainforest. Held captive in a birdcage, this intelligent and social creature's confinement stands as a stark reminder of the cruelties involved in the illegal wildlife trade. Named Estrela, her story unfolded on February 6, leading to the arrest of her owner on unrelated charges and her relocation to the Oakland Zoo's veterinary hospital.

Advertisment

Rescue and Rehabilitation

The Oakland Zoo, renowned for its proactive stance against illegal wildlife trade and dedication to animal welfare, welcomed Estrela into its care. The small primate was found to be suffering from a pre-existing fracture, a likely testament to her improper housing conditions. Under the watchful eye of the zoo's senior veterinarian, Dr. Ryan Sadler, Estrela is now receiving the necessary medical attention.

Future Hope for Estrela

Advertisment

Following her quarantine and initial recovery, Estrela will be moved to the Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation center in Texas. This sanctuary, offering a more suitable environment and expert care, will provide Estrela with the opportunity for a better life, far from the confines of a birdcage.

The Bigger Picture

The case of Estrela brings to light the pressing issue of the illegal wildlife trade and the detrimental impact it has on the well-being of exotic animals. Stress, malnutrition, and other health issues are frequently the result of keeping such animals as pets. Officials from the Oakland Zoo emphasize the importance of allowing these creatures to exist in their natural habitats, underscoring the vital role that sanctuaries and rehabilitation centers play in combating such illegal practices.