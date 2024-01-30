Frank Cuesta Survives Deer Attack during Livestream: A Reminder of Wildlife Unpredictability

Spanish television star and well-known animal enthusiast, Frank Cuesta, known for his show 'Wild Frank', recently fell victim to an unexpected attack by a deer at his animal sanctuary in Thailand. The incident, which occurred while Cuesta was live on Twitch, has underscored the unpredictable nature of working with wild animals, even in controlled environments. The attack, however, resulted in no serious injuries to Cuesta and served as a first-hand demonstration of the inherent risks involved in wildlife conservation.

Unexpected Encounter During Livestream

On January 29, 2024, Cuesta was midstream on Twitch, interacting with viewers and showcasing the animals under his care. During the stream, he approached a buck and two does within his sanctuary. Unanticipatedly, the buck charged at Cuesta, pinning him against a rock and headbutting him. The sudden attack left the wildlife advocate with two broken ribs and several abrasions.

Viral Incident Sparks Discussion

The attack was witnessed by numerous viewers, and the clip quickly went viral across various social media platforms. The incident sparked widespread concern and conversation. Netizens lauded Cuesta's bravery and dedication to wildlife, while also delving into discussions about the reasons behind the deer's sudden aggression.

Cuesta's Response and Reflection

Despite the injuries, Cuesta emerged from the event without critical harm. He attributed the deer's aggression to the ongoing rutting season and acknowledged his error in invading the animal's space during such a sensitive period. Through this incident, Cuesta has provided a stark reminder of the respect and caution required when dealing with wildlife, even in a sanctuary setting, reiterating the inherent risks involved in wildlife conservation.