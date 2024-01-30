Forestry Corporation NSW Ceases Logging in Tallaganda Amid Environmental Concerns

In the wake of growing environmental concerns, the Forestry Corporation NSW (FCNSW) has abruptly ceased its logging pursuits in Tallaganda State Forest. This decision comes as a direct result of an ongoing investigation by the Environment Protection Authority (EPA) and the threat of potential legal proceedings owing to insufficient assessments for endangered species. A stop work order was issued as early as August 2023, when a deceased Greater Glider was found near a logging area.

Continued Logging in Other State Forests

Despite the halt in Tallaganda, FCNSW continues its logging activities in other state forests. It's a worrisome situation, as these operations are undertaken without the proper identification of habitats for threatened species. The EPA also seems to be lacking in its duties. In Flat Rock State Forest, no trees have been specified for retention, even though local community members have recorded evidence of Greater Glider habitats.

'Extinction Logging'

The term 'extinction logging' was invoked by Greens MP Sue Higginson, as she criticized the FCNSW for logging activities that disregard the importance of protecting habitat trees for endangered species. Higginson also raised concerns about the EPA's inactivity in instances of non-compliance and illegal logging reported by the community. She underscored the fact that, while the community is relieved about the situation in Tallaganda, apprehension remains for other areas that are still at risk.

Call for Action

Higginson's plea to the EPA was clear: Act on the community's reports and issue stop work orders in all forests where the habitats of threatened species are not protected. The community's victory in Tallaganda has demonstrated the power of collective action, but there's still much work to be done. The fate of our forests, and the species that inhabit them, hangs in the balance.