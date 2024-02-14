F66's Epic 1,000-Mile Journey: Unraveling the Mysteries of Cougar Behavior

A two-year-old female cougar, known as F66, embarked on an extraordinary 1,000-mile journey in 2022, captivating researchers and nature enthusiasts alike. Her trek from the Wasatch mountains in Utah, through Wyoming and eastern Utah, to most of Colorado was a testament to the unique dispersal behavior of these elusive creatures.

A Journey Across Borders

F66 began her incredible expedition in May 2022, traversing over six miles per day. She crossed major highways, swam across the Flaming Gorge Reservoir, and even managed to scale the mighty Rocky Mountains. During her journey, she covered 75% of Colorado's vast terrain, demonstrating the remarkable adaptability and resilience of cougars.

The Power of GPS Collars

F66's journey was made possible by a GPS collar fitted by Utah researchers, who have been studying cougar behavior and movement patterns for the past six years. Over 60 cougars have been collared during this period, with 20 currently active collars providing invaluable data on cougar movement, prey, and interactions with other animals.

The GPS collars have revealed some surprising insights, such as a cougar that feasted on porcupines for an entire summer. This unprecedented data highlights the importance of GPS collars in understanding the complex lives of these enigmatic predators.

A Tragic End

Sadly, F66's journey came to an abrupt end when she was killed by another cougar in Colorado. However, her story underscores the importance of GPS collars in furthering our understanding of cougar behavior and the vital role they play in maintaining the delicate balance of ecosystems.