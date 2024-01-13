en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Wildlife

Enhanced Fishing Opportunities: Lake Acorn Welcomes 1600 Rainbow Trout

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:05 pm EST
Enhanced Fishing Opportunities: Lake Acorn Welcomes 1600 Rainbow Trout

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) has made a significant contribution to Lake Acorn’s aquatic life by releasing 1600 rainbow trout. This substantial addition, a part of the esteemed Bill Dance Signature Lakes Program, is designed to enhance fishing activities in the area and attract anglers to the natural splendor of Montgomery Bell State Park.

From Catch and Release to Catch and Keep

Presently, fishing in Lake Acorn operates on a strict catch and release basis, which is set to change after March 31. Beginning April 1, a shift in regulation will allow anglers to keep up to five fish, adding an exciting new dimension to the fishing experience. This change not only encourages the anglers to harvest their catches but also adds a sense of achievement to their angling endeavors.

Boosting Fish Population Through Delayed Harvest Strategy

Why the sudden change in regulation, one might wonder? The TWRA is implementing a unique, calculated method known as a delayed harvest strategy. This strategy aims to increase the fish population during the winter months, ensuring a bountiful supply of trout for anglers. By delaying the harvest, the trout are allowed to grow in size and number, creating a thriving ecosystem within Lake Acorn.

A Better Fishing Experience for All

This approach does more than simply increase fish numbers. By allowing the trout to mature and multiply before they are harvested, the TWRA is paving the way for a better fishing experience for everyone involved. Anglers can look forward to catching larger, healthier fish while enjoying the serene beauty of Lake Acorn. This initiative by the TWRA is a testament to their commitment to preserving wildlife and enhancing recreational opportunities for the public.

0
Wildlife
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Wildlife

See more
32 mins ago
Venomous Snake Found Inside Adelaide Hills Fridge: A Reminder to Secure Homes
Adelaide Hills was the stage for an unusual encounter as a red-bellied black snake found its way inside a family’s refrigerator. The snake, approximately 80 centimeters in length, was discovered wrapped around the ice dispenser of the fridge, resulting in a call for a local snake catcher to handle the situation. A Snake in the
Venomous Snake Found Inside Adelaide Hills Fridge: A Reminder to Secure Homes
Porpoise-Driven Pockmarks: Unraveling the Mystery of the North Sea Floor
4 hours ago
Porpoise-Driven Pockmarks: Unraveling the Mystery of the North Sea Floor
Global Meet for Hedgehog Conservation Unfolds at Hartpury University
4 hours ago
Global Meet for Hedgehog Conservation Unfolds at Hartpury University
From War-Torn Zoo to Scottish Sanctuary: The Resilience of an Asiatic Bear Amid Climate Change
42 mins ago
From War-Torn Zoo to Scottish Sanctuary: The Resilience of an Asiatic Bear Amid Climate Change
Kobuk Valley National Park: A Hidden Gem in the Arctic Wilderness
3 hours ago
Kobuk Valley National Park: A Hidden Gem in the Arctic Wilderness
Kew Little Pigs Turns to Crowdfunding Amid Financial Crisis
3 hours ago
Kew Little Pigs Turns to Crowdfunding Amid Financial Crisis
Latest Headlines
World News
Dean Gaffney's Close Encounter: Struck by Footballer's Car, Saved by Medical Exam
54 seconds
Dean Gaffney's Close Encounter: Struck by Footballer's Car, Saved by Medical Exam
Kevin De Bruyne Shines in Manchester City's Win Over Newcastle United
1 min
Kevin De Bruyne Shines in Manchester City's Win Over Newcastle United
Boston Bruins' Swayman and Pastrnak Selected for 2024 NHL All-Star Game
1 min
Boston Bruins' Swayman and Pastrnak Selected for 2024 NHL All-Star Game
Walmaart Tomaah's Suicide: Tragedy Sparks Online Curiosity and Police Investigation
2 mins
Walmaart Tomaah's Suicide: Tragedy Sparks Online Curiosity and Police Investigation
Drake Bulldogs Secure Dominating Victory Over Valparaiso in Women's Basketball
2 mins
Drake Bulldogs Secure Dominating Victory Over Valparaiso in Women's Basketball
Former President Donald Trump Arrested, Indicted on Multiple Charges
2 mins
Former President Donald Trump Arrested, Indicted on Multiple Charges
Net Worths of the Richest NHL Players: More than Just Ice Hockey
2 mins
Net Worths of the Richest NHL Players: More than Just Ice Hockey
Jesse Ventura's Journey from Wrestling to Governorship Explored in New Documentary
2 mins
Jesse Ventura's Journey from Wrestling to Governorship Explored in New Documentary
Vivek Ramaswamy: A Dark Horse in the Republican Race
2 mins
Vivek Ramaswamy: A Dark Horse in the Republican Race
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
3 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
3 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
3 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
4 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
5 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
5 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
6 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
8 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app